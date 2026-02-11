Nine players from Indiana invited to 2026 NFL Combine

The 2026 NFL Combine invitees list was released on Wednesday morning and the Indiana football program will be well represented.

Nine Hoosiers were on the NFL Combine list, which is the most in program history.

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza, running back Roman Hemby, wide receivers Omar Cooper and Elijah Sarratt, tight end Riley Nowakowsi, center Pat Coogan, linebacker Aiden Fisher and defensive backs Lou Moore and D’Angelo Ponds will be the Indiana players represented.

While Fernando Mendoza is widely considered to be the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft, multiple Hoosiers are expected to be drafted, including Omar Cooper, Elijah Sarratt and D’Angelo Ponds, who were expected to go in the first three rounds of the draft.

Mendoza is coming off of a terrific season in which he won the Heisman Trophy. The Indiana quarterback finished with 3,535 yards and 41 passing touchdowns and just six interceptions. He also completed 72 percent of his passes and added seven rushing touchdowns.

Mendoza finished 1st nationally in passing efficiency, passing touchdowns and was 3rd in completion percentage.

During Indiana’s CFP run he completed 74.6 percent of his passes for 555 yards with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions.

As for Cooper and Sarratt, both ranked inside the top-10 in receiving yards in the Big Ten, top-6 in receptions and the top two players in the league in touchdowns. Sarratt led the FBS in touchdowns while Cooper was third.

Cooper finished with 69 receptions for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns while Sarratt had 830 yards and 15 touchdowns on 65 receptions.

Ponds finished the season with 61 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, 11 pass breakups and a forced fumble. According to PFF, he allowed just 31 catches on 63 targets for 357 yards, with opposing quarterbacks completing 53.5% of their throws when targeting him.

Indiana is coming off of an undefeated season and just the second 16-0 year in college football history. It won the program’s first-ever National Championship, beating Alabama, Oregon and Miami en route to the title.

The Hoosiers also beat Ohio State for the Big Ten Championship.

The NFL Combine is set to take place from February 23 through March 2 in Indianapolis.

