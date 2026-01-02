No Daley, no problem as Indiana's defense dominates Alabama in Rose Bowl win

The Rose Bowl has a way of exposing weakness. It magnifies absence. It asks uncomfortable questions of even the deepest rosters.

On Thursday, under the weight of history and with Alabama waiting across the line of scrimmage, one of the loudest questions surrounding Indiana centered on who would not be there.

Stephen Daley — one of the most disruptive defensive ends in the country, a constant presence in opposing backfields and a fixture near the top of national tackles-for-loss leaderboards — did not make the trip west. A freak injury suffered in the aftermath of Indiana’s Big Ten championship win over Ohio State had removed him from the equation, leaving a void not easily filled by a single player, a single package or a single adjustment.

So Indiana did not try to replace him in isolation. Instead, the Hoosiers responded with something far more powerful: collective dominance.

Against an Alabama offense built on speed, spacing and downfield pressure, Indiana delivered a defensive performance that was not merely resilient but overwhelming. The result was a 38-3 dismantling in the Rose Bowl Game, a College Football Playoff quarterfinal that never drifted into doubt and never softened in tone.

It was a night that reframed what “next man up” can look like when belief runs through an entire unit.

In the days leading up to the game, speculation churned about how Indiana would compensate for Daley’s absence. There were logical options and obvious guesses.

Perhaps a larger role for sophomore defensive end Daniel Ndukwe. Maybe sliding defensive tackle Mario Landino out to the edge. Or, a schematic shift toward heavier linebacker packages, something outside the usual tendencies of defensive coordinator Bryant Haines.

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti offered little insight when asked about the plan.

“I guess we’ll see when we play the game what we decide to do, right?” Cignetti said with a smirk.

Indiana ultimately employed pieces of every option. But once the ball was snapped, the answer became clear. This was not a one-man replacement plan. It was a philosophical commitment to trust.

Ndukwe played 23 snaps. Landino logged 41, right in line with his season average. There was no dramatic spike in workload for either. Instead, Indiana leaned into something it had shown only sparingly all season: extended three-linebacker looks that put Aiden Fisher, Rolijah Hardy and Isaiah Jones on the field together.

It was a subtle shift. The trio had played together plenty this season, but never quite like this.

Fisher, Hardy and Jones did not simply absorb Daley’s lost production. They multiplied it. Together, the trio combined for 17 tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss, flying downhill and erasing space before Alabama could find rhythm.

“We have Isaiah Jones producing at an elite level, Rolijah Hardy producing at an elite level,” Fisher said postgame. “We have guys in our linebacker room that we just need to get on the field more. At this point, it’s hard to keep those guys off the field, so you have to find ways to put them on the field.”

Haines found that way, and Alabama never found an answer.

The Crimson Tide’s run game, limited from the start, disappeared almost immediately. Passing lanes closed just as quickly, disrupted by pressure that arrived not from one star but from everywhere.

Indiana did not need Daley to dominate with disruption. It simply redistributed the responsibility, turning pressure into a shared obligation rather than an individual burden.

That did not mean the young and unheralded pieces were invisible. Ndukwe, who entered the night with six tackles on the season, recorded two more against Alabama, holding his edge and playing within himself in the biggest moment of his career.

“I appreciate the guys around me, the coaches, everybody working with me,” Ndukwe said. “Knowing I had to step up, knowing that the standard has to stay the same.”

That standard is enforced not by panic, but by belief. Ndukwe felt it everywhere he turned.

“They’re like, ‘Dude, I believe in you,’” he said. “Before practice, on the buses to practice, at dinner. It kind of adds up and builds confidence over time. I love these guys.”

Landino, steady as ever, delivered the kind of performance that has defined his season. He finished with a tackle, a quarterback hurry and a batted pass, anchoring the front with consistency and poise while allowing others to thrive around him.

“I trust that guy, Mario Landino, with my life,” defensive tackles coach Pat Kuntz said. “That’s one hell of a man.”

By the final whistle, the numbers bordered on surreal. Indiana recorded three sacks, six tackles for loss, five quarterback hits and three pass breakups. Alabama was held to just 193 total yards, including only 23 on the ground. The Crimson Tide went 3-for-11 on third down, failed on both fourth-down attempts and managed just three points.

“I feel that’s a testament to Coach Bryant Haines,” cornerback D’Angelo Ponds said. “He knew what they liked to run, their tendencies and stuff like that. He put us in the right positions to do that.”

Even trickery failed. A fake punt featuring Alabama’s quarterback was diagnosed instantly and shut down without hesitation. Once Indiana identified the personnel and the look, there was no confusion, only reaction.

Nothing surprised Indiana’s defense. Nothing rattled it.

Indiana’s program mantra under Cignetti — fast, physical and relentless — was not branding Thursday night. It was reality, sustained for all 60 minutes.

“I think we did a great job imposing our will and breaking theirs at the end,” Fisher said. “Communication was high today. And I just think we were more physical.”

That physicality never waned, even as the margin grew insurmountable. With the outcome decided long before the final minutes, Indiana continued to chase, to tackle and to coach with urgency.

Yet the Hoosiers were not satisfied.

That dissatisfaction is not a flaw. It is the engine. It is what has allowed Indiana, now the No. 1 team in the country, to transition from hunter to hunted without losing its edge.

“We like being the underdogs,” Kuntz said. “Never satisfied, always humble and hungry.”

Perhaps the most revealing line of the night came from Fisher, moments after his defense had held Alabama to its lowest scoring output in a game all season long.

“Defensively, we left a lot out there,” he said. “Just letting them score the three points. Things we gotta clean up.”

It was an honest critique following a historic performance, and it perfectly captured who Indiana has become.

On a night when the absence of Daley loomed large, the Hoosiers answered not with excuses or hesitation, but with unity, trust and a defense so deeply connected that losing one of the most disruptive players in the country only revealed how strong the foundation around him truly was.

There was no Daley for Indiana on Thursday. But there was also no panic — and no mercy. Just one of the most dominant defensive performances the Rose Bowl has ever seen.

