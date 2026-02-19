🏈 No Fly Zone: Breaking Down Indiana’s Portal Additions Preston Zachman and Carson Williams

Shannon Griffith | Lead Football Analyst | TheHoosier.com

Indiana continues to reshape its roster through the transfer portal, and one of the clear areas of emphasis this offseason has been strengthening the secondary. With the additions of Wisconsin safety Preston Zachman and Montana State cornerback Carson Williams, the Hoosiers are adding experience, physicality, and versatility to the back end of the defense.

These are the types of additions that don’t just fill depth — they elevate competition and raise the overall ceiling of the unit.

Let’s take a closer look at what each player brings and how they fit into Indiana’s defensive structure.

🧠 Preston Zachman Brings Stability and Physicality at Safety

Coming from a Wisconsin program known for its defensive discipline and toughness, Zachman arrives in Bloomington with a strong foundation of fundamentals and experience.

When you turn on the film, the first thing that stands out is his instincts. Zachman is decisive in his reads and shows a natural ability to trigger downhill against the run. He takes smart angles, finishes tackles, and plays with the kind of physical confidence you want from a safety.

In coverage, he demonstrates discipline and awareness, keeping plays in front of him and communicating effectively within the structure of the defense. He’s the type of player coaches trust because he consistently does his job and plays within the scheme.

From a fit standpoint, Zachman gives Indiana flexibility. He can play deep, roll into the box, and contribute in multiple personnel packages, making him a valuable piece in the defensive rotation.

🧠 Carson Williams Adds Length and Coverage Ability on the Outside

Williams brings a different but equally important skill set to the Hoosiers secondary. The Montana State transfer has the size, athleticism, and competitive toughness you look for at the cornerback position.

On film, Williams shows patience and confidence in coverage. He stays square, trusts his technique, and has the ability to mirror receivers effectively. His length allows him to contest passes at the catch point, and he displays solid ball skills when the opportunity presents itself.

He also brings a physical edge in run support, something defensive staffs value when evaluating corners who will be asked to play significant snaps.

Williams projects as a player who can compete on the boundary and match up against bigger receivers, giving Indiana another viable option in the rotation as he continues to develop.

⚖️ Complementary Skill Sets Strengthen the Secondary

What stands out when evaluating these two additions together is how well their skill sets complement each other.

Zachman provides stability, communication, and physical presence in the middle of the field, while Williams adds length, coverage ability, and athletic upside on the outside.

Together, they increase depth and competition across the secondary — two factors that are critical in today’s game, especially in a conference filled with explosive passing attacks.

📊 What This Means for Indiana’s Defense

Adding experienced players through the portal is about more than filling roster spots — it’s about raising the level of competition and giving the coaching staff more flexibility schematically.

With Zachman and Williams in the mix, Indiana has more options on the back end, allowing the defense to be more aggressive and adaptable. Depth improves, matchups improve, and the overall defensive ceiling rises.

These are the types of moves that help build a more complete defense capable of handling the challenges of a long season.

🔥 Final Thoughts

Portal additions are always about fit, and both Preston Zachman and Carson Williams bring traits that align well with what Indiana wants to be defensively.

Zachman brings reliability, toughness, and experience at safety, while Williams adds athleticism and coverage ability at corner.

Both players have the opportunity to carve out meaningful roles and contribute to a secondary that looks deeper and more competitive heading into the season.

If these additions develop as expected, Indiana’s back end could become a real strength moving forward.

