Omar Cooper Jr. believed in himself. Now he's one of the top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft

Following the 2023 season, Omar Cooper Jr. was at a crossroads. After Tom Allen’s firing, he had to decide whether to stay at Indiana under new head coach Curt Cignetti or seek a transfer to another program.

A decision like that is difficult, but Cooper Jr. decided to stay home. An Indianapolis native and Lawrence North High School graduate, he believed remaining at Indiana was the right decision for him.

Fast-forward just over two years, and Cooper Jr. is even closer to home — competing in the NFL Scouting Combine less than 20 minutes from where he grew up. He does so as a serious NFL Draft prospect, one who has a very real chance of going in the first round.

>> Join TheHoosier.com today and receive a subscription for just $1 <<

Indiana football built him for this, and now Cooper Jr. is ready to showcase his talent at the next level.

“From freshman year to now, you never know what can happen. You just gotta stay down, keep your head down and just keep working,” Cooper Jr. told reporters Friday.

His work certainly paid off for the Hoosiers, as the redshirt junior receiver totaled 937 yards and 13 touchdowns during Indiana’s 2025 national championship season. Cooper Jr.’s production saw him rise up draft boards, eventually earning him an invite to the combine alongside eight other Hoosiers.

But Cooper Jr.’s role has not always been the same. He was primarily used as a traditional X receiver for most of his career, but in 2025 IU used him in the slot, with Elijah Sarratt and E.J. Williams on the outside. A positional change is frequently seen as a setback, but in Cooper Jr.’s case, it showed just how versatile he can be.

“I would love to do both. So I’m just the guy that’s going out there to do whatever the team needs,” he said.

In a role that lent itself to plays where Cooper Jr. caught the ball less than 10 yards from the line of scrimmage, he showcased his tackle-breaking and yards-after-catch skill set. It has been a hot topic ahead of the NFL Draft, with comparisons forming because of Cooper Jr.’s ability to use his physicality to extend plays.

His physical ability was on full display at the combine, with Cooper Jr. running an impressive 4.43-second 40-yard dash. He also registered a 37” vertical jump, as Cooper Jr. displayed that he’s one of the best athletes in the 2026 receiver class.

Despite opting out of on-field activities, Fernando Mendoza remains center of attention at NFL Combine

“The body control he has is crazy. I know people compare him to Deebo Samuel, and I believe Omar is a receiver — by far more than a running back — but that’s what I see,” Fernando Mendoza told reporters.

Mendoza also praised Cooper Jr.’s presence as a teammate, adding that he would love to play with him at the professional level. Indiana quarterback Sarratt followed with similar words of admiration.

“Any team that gets Omar Cooper, they’re going to be very happy with him,” Sarratt said. “You’re going to get a player who wants to get better every single day and wants to be great in the NFL.”

Screenshot

NFL Combine Q&A: 9 different Indiana invitees meet with media in Indianapolis

Cooper Jr. and Sarratt formed one of the best receiver duos in college football, with each noting how their relationship made their production on the field even greater. With no true go-to target, Indiana spread the ball around and kept defenses on their toes with an inability to double-team.

But IU safety Louis Moore was asked which receiver he believed was harder to guard. His answer came with no hesitation.

“Omar Cooper.”

Sarratt may have received more attention entering the 2025 season, but NFL clubs might agree with Moore. It is no knock on Sarratt, but Cooper Jr. may be one of the most underrated receivers invited to the combine.

His draft stock has risen as a result, but so has Cooper Jr.’s confidence. He said he was not pleased with his freshman or sophomore seasons, but he put in the work and trusted in God throughout the process.

“I’m very dynamic, and just the confidence that I have in myself and belief every time I step on the field. I’m ready mentally, physically and spiritually, and it feels like that’s something I need every time I step on the field,” he said.

With trust in himself, Cooper Jr. has improved steadily ahead of what could be described as a breakout season in 2025. He was asked which part of his game made the biggest jump, but he could not find an answer — for all the right reasons.

“I would just say, honestly, all of it,” Cooper Jr. said.

He mentioned his route running, pass-catching and physicality as aspects of his on-field production that define him.

Cooper Jr. described himself as “just a guy that’s going to go out there and show the love, show how passionate and loving I am toward this game,” and “a guy that will do whatever it takes to help my team win — whether that’s getting my running backs a long run or making a play intermediate or down the field, and someone who is willing to grow, develop and learn from others.”

With a combination of physical talent and mental fortitude, along with a willingness to improve and uplift teammates, Cooper Jr. is a prime prospect among NFL teams.

His ascension mirrors that of Indiana football — hard work, faith and determination along the way. Cooper Jr. will be catching footballs on Sundays. The only question is when he will hear his name called at the NFL Draft from April 23-25.

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content on X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.