Omar Cooper Jr 'feeling much better' after injury, ready to bolster Indiana offense in Rose Bowl: 'Something you always dream about as a kid'

It was just seven plays into the Big Ten Championship game against Ohio State when Omar Cooper went full extension for a deep ball only to limp off the field after an incompletion. The junior wideout for Indiana did not return due to a leg injury but is now a full-go for Indiana’s Rose Bowl matchup with Alabama on New Year’s Day.

“I’m feeling much better,” Cooper told TheHoosier.com during Rose Bowl Media Day. “Getting back into it slowly and this week — this past week was my first full week back practicing and getting reps. So I’m feeling a lot better.”

Cooper leads Indiana with 58 receptions for 804 yards and is second with 11 receiving touchdowns — also second in the Big Ten. He also has scored a touchdown in all but three games this season.

Cooper is top-10 in both yards and receptions in the conference, and one of the most lethal and explosive players in all of college football at the wideout position.

“I think Cooper, with another year of maturity, has just become more consistent,” Curt Cignetti said earlier this year. “There’s still improvements to be made, like everybody else on the team. He had that drop and then another one we could have come down with. It was a tough catch, but he could have had a huge day.

“He’s an explosive player. He’s good after the catch, hard to tackle. He just keeps getting better and better. I think it’s all in front of him. I really do. I’ve seen a lot of growth in Omar, and I’ve always been really impressed with his upside since the first spring after I got to watch him a few times and saw his explosion and suddenness.”

Cooper’s addition back in the lineup pairs him with Elijah Sarratt — the Big Ten’s leader in receiving touchdowns. The two played sparingly together over the last month of the regular season as both dealt with injuries.

“Coop is, he’s my best friend and the sky’s the limit for Coop. So he’s one of the best receivers, best football players on the scene,” Sarratt said earlier this month. “So for him to come into this year, this year and do what he does, it’s amazing to see. And I continue to expect Coop to be great for years from now, going to the NFL as well. “

Cooper has had since December 6th to rest, get back on the field and get back to full speed.

After committing to Indiana under Tom Allen and the previous coaching staff, in the midst of a 9-27 three-year stretch, Cooper will be part of the first Rose Bowl team for Indiana since 1968, a 13-0 regular season record and enter the postseason as the No. 1 team in the country.

And he’s not taking it for granted.

“It means a lot, it means everything really, just because I grew up in Indiana, so just being able to be a part of this is just a blessing in itself,” Cooper said on Tuesday. “And so just being here and being at this, this is something you always dream about as a kid, playing in this condition. So the fact that we were able to be here and I’m part of this team, supporting my hometown and just being a part of this team, it’s been a blessing.”

