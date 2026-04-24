Omar Cooper Jr selected No. 30 overall to New York Jets

Indiana had its second player drafted in the first round in Thursday’s NFL Draft as wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr was selected No. 30 overall by the New York Jets.

Cooper joins quarterback Fernando Mendoza who was selected No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, making it the first time in program history with two first-round selections.

Cooper was an All-Big Ten Second Team selection in 2025 after finishing with 69 receptions for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was top-5 in the Big Ten in all three categories, including second in the Big Ten and tied for third nationally in receiving touchdowns.

Over his career, Cooper had 115 catches for 1,798 yards and 24 touchdowns, including two rushing scores, in 42 games.

Cooper elevated his play from 2024 to 2025, after finishing with 594 yards on 28 catches and seven touchdowns.

“I think Cooper, with another year of maturity, has become more consistent,” Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti said this year. “ … He’s an explosive player. He’s good after the catch. He’s hard to tackle. He just keeps getting better and better. I think it’s all in front of him. I really do.”

For single season records, he finished No. 3 on the single-season receiving touchdowns list (13), No. 7 on receptions charts (69) for 2025. For his career he is one of six Hoosiers with 20+ receiving touchdowns and is No. 4 in career receiving touchdowns.

Cooper was a four-star prospect and ranked No. 362 in the Rivals Industry Rankings in the 2022 recruiting class.

The Lawrence North (Ind.) product committed to Indiana under Tom Allen and the previous staff, before staying in Bloomington to play — and prosper — under Curt Cignetti.

“From freshman year to now, you never know what can happen. You just gotta stay down, keep your head down and just keep working,” Cooper Jr. said during the NFL Combine this year.

What will Cooper be bringing to the Jets?

“A guy that will do whatever it takes to help my team win — whether that’s getting my running backs a long run or making a play intermediate or down the field,” Cooper said at the NFL Combine. “And someone who is willing to grow, develop and learn from others.”

“Any team that gets Omar Cooper, they’re going to be very happy with him,” Former IU teammate and receiver Elijah Sarratt added at the NFL Combine. “You’re going to get a player who wants to get better every single day and wants to be great in the NFL.”

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