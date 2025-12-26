'I’m just not going to overcomplicate this': On3’s Andy Staples, Ari Wasserman break down Indiana vs Alabama Rose Bowl matchup

Indiana. Alabama. The Rose Bowl. It’s not the matchup that the college football landscape is familiar with. So when the two teams take the field on January 1, it’ll be a new chapter in Indiana football history and that in college football, too.

Alabama will enter the Rose Bowl as the third-winningest program in college football history, while Indiana enters with the second-most losses in history. Before this year, IU had the most. But, in a two-year run that has brought so many firsts to Indiana football, another first will arrive; Indiana favored by a touchdown over the Crimson Tide.

Indiana’s undefeated record speaks for itself, as does its Big Ten Championship. With wins over Ohio State and Oregon — both top-5 seeds in the CFP, and a notable road win over a now ranked Iowa team, battle tested is a phrase this Indiana team is familiar with.

So when it came time to predicting next week’s outcome, On3’s Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman both favored the Hoosiers heavily.

“I’m just not going to overcomplicate this,” said Wasserman on the ‘Andy & Ari On3 Show’. “I’m going to pick the better team to cover the spread. The better team is Indiana. I don’t care about history today. I don’t care about what you were for ten years. I care about the tape that you put on display.”

The history — or lack thereof — of both programs entering the Rose Bowl is about as drastic of a difference as it comes. But, none of it matters.

None of it matters when you’re looking at this year and these two teams. Indiana is 13-0 this year and 24-2 since Curt Cignetti took over in Bloomington. Kalen DeBoer is 20-7 in that same timeframe and 11-3 this season. Despite a National Championship runner-up appearance in 2023 with Washington, this year will be DeBoer’s first time in the expanded 12-team playoff. This year will be Indiana’s second.

“It’s not like Alabama’s talent is going to scare Indiana,” Staples said. “They’re not going to be scared of any of this. None of it is going to intimidate them. So, all of the narrative stuff that we’re going to talk about around the game, and we’re going to be really guilty of that between now and the game too? Curt Cignetti is not going to be dealing with any that … They’re going to be watching the film, and they’re going to watch the film and go, we’re better than this team.”

Watching film is exactly what separates Cignetti and his Indiana staff from the remainder of the country. It’s what has allowed him to skyrocket to the top of the pyramid nationally among coaches. His attention to detail, process-oriented mindset and ability to block out outside noise has been evident throughout his first two seasons in Bloomington.

So come the Rose Bowl, there won’t be any difference of a lead up for the Hoosiers.

“I actually did get to watch some of them early in the year because we had a couple of bye weeks, and I’m a film junkie,” Cignetti said last week. “And I’ve always enjoyed studying Coach DeBoer’s offenses from the time he was at Washington. I got to watch their first Georgia game and some of their other things. They do a lot of really great stuff … To come back from 17 points down and come out with a win (vs Oklahoma), I think it tells you a lot about the character of their football team. They’ve got a lot of great players. They’re extremely well-coached. So they’re a really good team. It will be a tremendous challenge.”

With a few games of ‘live scouting’ for Cignetti under his belt — and now an additional two weeks of lead time before even knowing his opponent — preparation will be at an all-time high. Because of the time, and also the moment.

Another variable on Indiana’s side? The most-recent win over Ohio State, arguably the best win by anyone in the country.

“When Indiana plays a team that’s overmatched, Indiana kicks the crap out of them. Like, Indiana doesn’t not show up for games. You know, when they play a team that’s inferior, they crush that team,” Staples said. “And, I’m not saying that Alabama is that inferior to Indiana, because Alabama is one of the more talented teams that Indiana is going to play all season. But Indiana just got done beating a much more talented team than Alabama in Ohio State.”

“I feel like there is an overcorrection in how we are going to view this because of the paint on the helmets, and, when I saw we, I mean everybody. I do that a lot, but you’ve got to get past it,” added Wasserman. “Indiana hasn’t given you a reason to think that they are not going to win this game by ten. I just don’t know what, like – explain to me what it looks like? Alabama just plays their perfect game? How do you find (a run game)? How do you suddenly find that?”

So what exact challenge will Alabama pose to Indiana? One that doesn’t really come down to X’s and O’s but the fact that there hasn’t been a blemish yet. Could the fact that Indiana hasn’t faced a loss this year be the one true thorn in its side?

While last year’s group felt it in the two moments it mattered most — Ohio State and Notre Dame — this group is, and has been, different. And that could be the only thing that gets in the way from a win — and a potential National Championship.

“The problem is that I think, in this era of the sport, it’s going to be really hard to go 16-0 or 17-0,” Wasserman said. “Teams just get beat sometimes, and Indiana hasn’t lost yet. So, maybe there’s a little of that, of, you know, is it their time to struggle, is it their time to fall short?”

