Peach Bowl Q&A: Curt Cignetti, Dan Lanning preview Indiana-Oregon clash

Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti and Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning spoke with the media Thursday morning ahead of Indiana and Oregon’s clash on Friday night in the Peach Bowl.

Below is their full Q&A — as well as a transcript of the conversation.

Watch on Youtube! Hit that Subscribe button please!

MODERATOR: We’ll welcome Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and the head coach of the No. 1-ranked Rose Bowl champion Indiana Hoosiers, Curt Cignetti.

Coach Lanning, we’ll start with an opening statement from you.

DAN LANNING: First off, it’s an incredible honor to be here. I want to thank Gary and his representatives here at the Peach Bowl. One thing that makes this game fun is recognizing how many things the Peach Bowl actually does outside of just this football game.

It’s something my wife, Sauphia, and I have been able to be a part of, and we’re really grateful for the service that the Peach Bowl provides. Truly honored to play a team like Indiana. They’ve obviously done an incredible job. You look at the body of work of Coach Cignetti and his crew and the way his team plays — they’re playing as good as anybody else in the nation. I can speak to it already.

We already started competing this morning. He beat me here a little bit. I walked back there and they were having us sign balls, and he got a jump start. So I quickly went into two-minute mode and was trying to catch up.

His signatures looked a lot better than mine, but I put some pressure on him at the end. He still finished signing — I don’t know how many balls there were, Coach, but there were a bunch of them. It was a fun challenge.

This game is going to be what college football is about. You see two tough teams, two teams that are really complete. They play great on offense, defense and special teams. They don’t have a weakness.

Ultimately, this is about team football. It’s not one player or one individual. It’s a group that has collectively made an effort to put themselves in this position. And it’s an honor for Oregon to be one of the teams participating.

MODERATOR: Coach Cignetti, a statement from you.

CURT CIGNETTI: Well, since Dan has drawn back on previous experiences in Atlanta and the Peach Bowl, my first Peach Bowl experience was in ’72 — West Virginia versus North Carolina State — when Lou Holtz lost to Bobby Bowden. Then in ’75, Bobby Bowden got his revenge on Lou Holtz. And then as a player in ’81 at West Virginia, we beat Florida. I can’t remember who the head coach of Florida was — maybe Charlie Pell. But it’s a great game.

Obviously it’s an honor. It’s great to be here. I can’t say enough good things about Oregon. I have a lot of respect for Coach Lanning, their team, what they’ve put on tape and what they’ve gotten done. They’re good in all three phases and they’re a great football team.

People say it’s hard to beat a great team twice. Well, it’s hard to beat a great team, period. There’s a reason for that.

It ought to be a great game. Looking forward to getting better today, and we’ll see everybody tomorrow.

MODERATOR: Thank you, coaches. We’ll open it up to questions.

Q. Coach, you’re the only team in the country with seven wins over teams that won nine or more games and a 50-point win over a team that won nine games. Why have you been not only winning, but dominating?

CURT CIGNETTI: A couple of those teams were G5 teams that had good years. We had a big win against Illinois where they lost some guys in the secondary and got shorthanded as the game went on, but it’s a credit to our players playing the first play and the last play the same regardless of circumstances.

When you play really good people, you’ve got to win more battles play in and play out. Do the things you need to do to win football games and avoid the things that lose them. It’s about preparation, an edge mindset and then putting it on the field — play one to 150.

Q. Off-the-field question about contract enforceability and the direction of college football.

DAN LANNING: My focus right now is on this game. Ideally contracts should mean something, but we’ll see where it ends up.

CURT CIGNETTI: My focus is on prep. There are a lot of loose ends in recruiting that need to be tied up. There’s work to be done.

Q. How have you balanced preparation and the transfer portal?

CURT CIGNETTI: We got in around 3:30 or 4 in the morning after Alabama. I went into the office that afternoon knowing I’d lose time the next day with official visits. I lost probably six hours of prep that Sunday and more the next day. You rely on your people more and make the best of it.

DAN LANNING: It’s a juggle. Recruiting happens every day. You communicate with recruits that the focus is on this game, and if they want to be part of moments like this, they understand that.

Q. Coach Lanning, what prepared you for becoming a head coach?

DAN LANNING: I learned so much from Kirby Smart — how to run a program, consistency, energy, adaptability. He prepared me for moments like this.

Q. Does motivation change for a game like this?

DAN LANNING: Motivation is overrated. If you can’t get up to play Indiana, especially after the last time, shame on us.

Q. Coach Cignetti, what impresses you about Fernando Mendoza’s approach?

CURT CIGNETTI: He prepares unlike anyone I’ve been around at quarterback. He’s disciplined, detailed, organized. He’s improved tremendously and plays well late in games. He’s a warrior — and he’s got to play damn good tomorrow.

Q. Dan, how has the Big Ten closed the gap with the SEC?

DAN LANNING: It’s a good league with great coaches and players. The portal and NIL have created parity. You can succeed in a lot of places now, and the Big Ten is one of them.

Q. Can you confirm Jay Harris is available?

DAN LANNING: Yes.

Q. Curt, why did it take so long for you to get a head coaching opportunity?

CURT CIGNETTI: I spent time at programs that weren’t winning. People hire from winning programs. Once I went with Nick, I felt ready. I bet on myself. Looking back, my journey prepared me for this moment.

Q. Did you worry about teams contacting your players during the playoff?

DAN LANNING: I haven’t put much thought into it.

CURT CIGNETTI: Never entered my mind.

Q. Dan, what does it say about your team when players talk about all 11 guys mattering?

DAN LANNING: Strength in football is the team. Roles change. You have to be selfless. I trust our guys completely.

Q. Curt, how much does Indiana’s fan support matter?

CURT CIGNETTI: When fans are loud and behind you, it raises your energy. We’ll see what tomorrow looks like.

Q. What’s the chess match like facing a team twice?

CURT CIGNETTI: Teams evolve through repetition. You don’t know what tape will look like after. That’s football.

DAN LANNING: You can chase ghosts. Ultimately, you stick to your process.

Q. What have you learned about yourself this season?

CURT CIGNETTI: I’m getting older. (Laughs.)

DAN LANNING: Gratitude. Getting to share this with family matters.

Q. Coach Cignetti, what does being at the Hall of Fame mean given your father’s legacy?

CURT CIGNETTI: I learned everything from my dad — leadership, toughness, example. This is my first time in this building, and it means a lot.

Q. How did you flip Indiana’s culture?

CURT CIGNETTI: People. Standards. Accountability. Right coaches, right players, continuity. We’re process-driven and direct.

Q. Keys to victory?

DAN LANNING: Take care of the ball and play well on special teams.

CURT CIGNETTI: Line of scrimmage, turnovers, explosives, critical situations. Same every game.

DAN LANNING: I should’ve named more.

CURT CIGNETTI: That was two.

DAN LANNING: Gosh dang, Coach.

Q. Curt, are you ever satisfied?

CURT CIGNETTI: I’m happy — I just don’t show it during games. I’ve got to stay locked in.

Q. How does the offensive line factor in?

CURT CIGNETTI: Praise doesn’t change performance. Oregon’s defensive front is elite. It’s a huge challenge.

Q. Coach Lanning, how has your defense grown?

DAN LANNING: Mendoza is elite. This game will be won at the line of scrimmage and in one-on-ones. We have to play our best.

Not yet a member of TheHoosier? Join our community for 50% off your first year and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join here!

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.