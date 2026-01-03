Peach Bowl Q&A: Curt Cignetti, Dan Lanning talk upcoming College Football Playoff clash

Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti and Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning spoke with the media via Zoom Saturday afternoon ahead of the Hoosiers’ College Football semifinal clash with the Ducks at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

Below is their full Q&A — as well as a transcript of their conversation.

Watch on Youtube! Hit that Subscribe button please!

Not yet a member of TheHoosier? Join our community for Just $1 and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join here!

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.