Peach Bowl Q&A: Indiana defensive players talk prep ahead Oregon clash

Indiana football linebackers Aiden Fisher, Rolijah Hardy and Isaiah Jones, as well as cornerback D’Angelo Ponds, spoke with the media Tuesday ahead of Indiana’s Friday night clash with Oregon in the Peach Bowl.

Below are their full Q&As — as well as a transcript for each of their conversations.

Linebacker Aiden Fisher

Q. Aiden, I was curious, Coach Haines is known for his innovative blitzes and schemes. Do you contribute to that? Do you come up with some innovative blitzes and schemes on your own, and how much fun is it to mess with offenses like you do?

AIDEN FISHER: Yeah, Coach Haines does a great job. Extremely innovative, extremely smart. Most of it he does on his own, and we’ll pitch a couple of ideas here and there, but most of it he’s the mastermind behind it. It’s fun to play in a defense we, especially playing linebacker, you can really do anything. You can be a man covering, zone coverage, you blitz, you’re in run fits. You really do it all.

It helps our defense with the diversity where we can show a blitz when we’re not coming, we can show a blitz when we are coming, and I think for an offense or offensive line, and a quarterback especially, that really messes with your head and kind of throws a lot of protections off. Quarterback doesn’t really know what coverage we’re in. So it’s a lot of things we do to get a step ahead scheme-wise, and I think it’s obviously been paying off for us.

Q. Aiden, thank you for your time. And I know the word “fits” is different than the concept we’re using it in here, but you guys do nothing but give offenses fits each week, it seems like, and you’re changing everything. How difficult is it to adjust your defense to these variable different offenses? You’re going to go from planning for Alabama to now Oregon, which is a very, very different and more prolific offense.

AIDEN FISHER: Yeah, for sure. For us, the earlier in the week, it’s a lot of mental gymnastics, kind of getting things figured out and sorted out with adjustments and how are you going to handle different things from different offenses.

But, yeah, like you said, these offenses aren’t very similar. We’ve seen Oregon once, but they’ve improved drastically. Their O-line is playing at a high level, quarterback, receivers, tight ends, running backs. Everybody is playing really well right now.

So we definitely have a challenge on our hands. But like you said, when you have Coach Haines, who’s manipulating things so much, we’re changing a defense week in and week out, it’s a lot of mental stuff early in the week, but by the end of the week we all feel calm and confident with it.

And he does a great job teaching. I think all of our coaches do a great job teaching it instead of coaching it, this is how you’re going to do it, one way. It’s why are we doing it, how are we going to do it, and what are the multiple ways you can get to your ultimate job description.

I think that’s what kind of makes it a little bit easier when we’re doing so much mental stuff.

Q. Aiden, you guys have played obviously some rosters with a lot of high-level talent — Ohio State, Alabama. Oregon is one of them. What separates Oregon from those other two? What are their strengths versus Ohio State and Alabama?

AIDEN FISHER: Yeah. Oregon is an explosive offense, one that’ll hurt you quick if you’re not on your Ps and Qs.

Obviously, starts with a quarterback, who is one of the best in the country. Great player, smart, makes his reads quick, gets the ball out quick. He does a great job in every facet of being a quarterback in the system.

O-line, big, strong. They’re physical. They move well, especially in space. Their O-line is great. Obviously the tight ends and receivers, the running backs, too, they have guys that are going to play on Sundays in every spot.

So it’s a big challenge for us. They’re really good when they get vertical. They’re really good in the run game, quick game. The quarterback does a great job with his eyes reading coverages. And the running backs run hard. They’re not easy to bring down, one guy.

So we definitely have our work cut out for us, but it’s something I think it’s more about us making sure we’re doing the things and make us the special team and the defense than it is about being worried about the other team. They’re a great team.

But I think if we’re on high alert for all of these things, we’ll be better prepared and better going into it on Friday.

Q. Aiden, I was asking about Daniel and Duvay. At some point in Coach Haines’ defense where Coach Haines turns to you and says we need you. This is your opportunity. We need you to step up. How have you seen him sort of embrace that experience? I know he’s been in the program a number of years. It’s not like he’s brand new to all of this. But how have you seen him these last couple of games you’ve been preparing for really sort of embrace the idea of, hey, I know it’s my time now, my team needs me and maybe I’m going to add a little extra?

AIDEN FISHER: Yeah, when your opportunity arises, you gotta take advantage of it, and I think he’s doing a great job. You can tell his maturity from last year to this year has really changed. He’s not just a guy that’s going to be there in case we need him. He’s a guy that’s going to get valuable snaps this year.

Obviously now it’s going to be more than ever. He’s done a great be job. Physically he’s cut out for the spot. There’s no question about it. That spot has a lot of things that you have to think about and the mental game of it.

But he’s done a great job. For us as linebackers, we have to do a great job communicating with him, knowing he’s a little bit of a younger guy. But he’s got this defense down to a T, and he’s been doing a great job. He does everything we ask of him, and he does it at a high level.

His opportunity arose. He took advantage of it last week. We just need him to keep doing that. He’s doing a great job. We have all the confidence in the world in him. We’re happy with having him in that spot. I think he’s doing a great job, and we’re confident.

Q. Aiden, other teams in the playoffs have obviously lost games, and they’re drawing on those experiences as they prepared, including Oregon. You’ve already had a team that’s had an advantage, a team obviously that hasn’t lost any games. What do you guys draw upon to sort of motivate you or, hey, if we do this, we might lose a game, we gotta be better this time around, even though you actually haven’t lost a game as a team?

AIDEN FISHER: Yeah, we have the same motivation as they do. We didn’t play a clean game. We didn’t play our best game. So all the mindset they have, we have the same thing. We didn’t play a clean game. We left a lot of plays out there, and we felt like we just didn’t play at a high level for that game.

So as much as the mental games that it can play on either team, we have just as much motivation, if not more, to really prove ourselves again. Like, we have so much more to prove to play a cleaner football game and to really prove ourselves.

We do that week in and week out. We have the opportunity to go out there and improve ourselves. We gotta take advantage of it, and I think we have a great opportunity this week. We just have to clean up a lot of things from Week 1 to Week 14, take those, learn from them, and move forward.

But we’re excited for it. And we have a lot to prove this weekend.

Q. Aiden, when you prep and scout for a team a second go-around in the same season, what does that prep look like? How does it differentiate and how much stock do you put into the first meeting between you two?

AIDEN FISHER: To me, this is a whole new team. I think both sides are a whole new team. They’ve improved drastically. Their O-line, especially, and their quarterback are playing at an extremely high level. They’ve had new guys merge at receiver spots, and everybody is playing at a high level.

So for me, I’m scouting a whole new team. Schematically there are some things that will carry over a little bit, but for me I have to treat it like a whole new game, a whole new team, because we’re in a different spot than we were when we were playing them, I think it was Week 6 or 5.

So to me, it’s two teams seeing each other for the first time, in my mind. You treat it like that. You prepare for it like that. And none of it’s going to be I can use my old preparation for this one.

For me it’s a whole new team. My preparation is all new. I can speak for a lot of guys with that. Our coaches too. We’re treating it like it’s the biggest game of the year because it’s the next one and you gotta prepare for it like that.

Q. Aiden, the win in Austin, after that win, was there kind of like a sense you felt that maybe the viewpoint around you guys had changed, like, okay, this is a legit team?

AIDEN FISHER: I think maybe for people outside of this facility. Nobody in here was taken off guard or shocked by it. Each week it’s just another opportunity to go out there and prove that we belong. And I think that was obviously — at that point in our season, it was the biggest opportunity to have, and I think we took advantage of it.

But I’m not — I don’t really want to pay any mind to that game. It’s all focused on this one, and we have to go out there and prove it again. So as much as our fans and that the atmosphere around Indiana has loved that experience to go out there and do that, it doesn’t mean anything to us now. This is way more important, and a game we have to be focused on 100 percent.

Q. Aiden, I had another question about that last game. I know you just said you didn’t want to talk about it, but it was more like at some point during the season, Coach Cignetti said those games last year, Ohio State, Notre Dame, maybe the moments were too big. I was just curious like when you guys did go out there and win, was there any effect on the psyche of the team, like, hey, man, if we’re prepared, if we execute, we now know the moment will never be too big; if we can do our job, we can beat anybody?

AIDEN FISHER: Yeah. I think two things for that. I remember going into that game Coach Cig said we needed more dogs on our team compared to last year going into those big games. I think we got them now, so that’s not going to be a problem.

And then for us, I don’t want to say it was ever thinking it was a moment too big for us. I think Coach Cig said it great. People say that because our logo is I and U and it’s Indiana. But that’s just not how we think. I know for me personally, when we go into a game, with the preparation we have, the players we have, the confidence we have in ourselves, no matter when and what’s happening in the game, we’re going to find a way to overcome it. We’re going to find a way to win the game. And it’s just about you keep chipping away, and at some point it’ll break. You kind of break free as a team.

But I think us this year, there’s been no underdog mentality. I know people have referenced the misfits. I think when you look at where people come from, yes, but as a team, we don’t feel like that. We’re right where we belong, and I don’t think anybody is going into any game with underdog or even a slight chance of doubt with any game. It’s full preparation, full confidence going into each game and kind of hitting the ground running.

Linebacker Rolijah Hardy

Q. I’m curious what it’s like being one of the younger guys contributing on this team. It feels like there’s so many fourth- and fifth-year players that are kind of the faces of Indiana this year. But for you to come in and be doing what you’re doing at such a young age, what’s that been like and what does it say kind of how the coaches have sort of evaluated you and brought you in?

ROLIJAH HARDY: Yeah, the coaching staff, they trust me. It started off with last year, it’s funny that you say young guard, Coach Haines always said you’re not a young guard. Like, coming in, he always said I’m one of the older guards, I can be a leader.

And it’s just been a great time here this year being able to play as a true sophomore and play with those older guards.

Q. Line of scrimmage, every team in America talks about next man up. You guys as a team have done that extraordinarily well. You’ve had injuries at linebacker or defensive line or even kicker. What is it that enables you to do that? Is it the quality of the depth, the coaching? How are you able to do that?

ROLIJAH HARDY: It’s definitely the coaching. It’s the quality of the coaching. These coaches, they put a lot of time into all the players, all the installs. Everybody knows what to do. They know everyone’s job. So when it’s the next man up, it’s his turn, then they know what to do.

Q. Rolijah, you guys have done a really good job of (indiscernible) the yards after catch with a lot of these explosive receivers. What goes into that in practice? And then in the game, how do you just bring these guys down without them getting these extra yards?

ROLIJAH HARDY: Yeah. We do a lot of stuff in practice. We got a lot of tackle circuits. Coach Haines always talks about vice tackling, trying to damage ball carriers and just get them on the ground so we can survive the next down.

Q. Rolijah, when the national perspective kind of begins to shift like it has on you guys and as a team, how do you continue to maintain the edge and the hunger that’s kind of defined this team throughout the entire season?

ROLIJAH HARDY: Yeah, it’s always about blocking out the outside noise of preparing like we’ve been doing since the beginning. Just keep playing, preparation. We just target one another every week, and that’s our goal.

Q. This is kind of a big-picture question. Do you guys ever talk about the fact that right now you’re ranked number one in the country, you’re the only undefeated team in the country, and that you’re on the verge of playing for a National Championship and a chance to do something special, and once in a lifetime in the history of Indiana? Does it ever come up between you guys as teammates saying we are a team of destiny or we can do this?

ROLIJAH HARDY: Well, it’s not really about us being the number one team. We talk about how we got here, and that’s preparation, the hard work that we put in. And we just try to focus on that and we go from there.

Q. Rolijah, looking at Bryant Haines and just what he’s meant to you, what he’s meant to this defense, knowing that he will be there post this season and locked in with the Hoosiers, what it’s been like to have his leadership and how that’s gotten through to you?

ROLIJAH HARDY: Yeah, Coach Haines is great. He’s defensively the best defensive coordinator I’ve been a part of, one of the top coordinators in the country. And he’s just a great linebacker coach. He’s able to help develop us, his game plan, his system. It’s just really great to play for him.

Q. Rolijah, Aiden talked about this a little bit, but just people always say it’s hard to beat a team twice in one season. For you, I guess, what is the challenge associated with that and how do you kind of approach this game, both, you know, in terms of preparation and just mentality? Like why is it tough to beat a team twice in one year?

ROLIJAH HARDY: Yeah, you take that last game and you watch the film, you it make adjustments. They got the same film we got. So we all just try to use that film. They’re a better team, we’re a better team, and we just go from there. Let the coaches do the game plan how they need to, and we just execute.

Q. Rolijah, the defensive line has been kind of the heart of this defense, which has been amazing, and you guys have taken hit after hit. And each week now you’re playing a different offense, a different style. You have to make changes. You talk about making adjustments, but you have to make adjustments to whom you’re playing. How difficult has it been? But how fun has it been to play against this myriad of different teams, whether it’s Ohio State, Alabama, and now Oregon coming up?

ROLIJAH HARDY: Yeah. It comes down to coaching, having the guys around me knowing what to do, the “next man up” idea, and we just play off of each other. Our front seven is a great front seven with the stunts and the games we run, and it’s really good to play behind a group of guys like that.

Linebacker Isaiah Jones

Q. Isaiah, next man up. Injuries, defensive line, linebacker, wide receiver, running back, even kicker, and it hasn’t affected the performance of the team. Why is that? Is it coaching? Players? How is that possible?

ISAIAH JONES: Yeah. I think that’s just the mentality of the team. It starts with Coach Cig. There’s a standard in every room and as a team. And if one guys goes down, there should be no let-off and no difference in the guy that steps in.

That’s what makes the team special, is I know in the linebacker room or the defensive line room and on the defense entirely, if one guy goes down, it’s the next man up. And the standard we have on defense and on the team is there should be no let-up and you should be able to step in and fill that guy’s shoes and be able to do the same things, make the same plays he is.

Q. Isaiah, people often say that — talk about how hard it is to beat a team twice in one year. For you, just why is it so difficult to beat a team twice in one year? And when you look at Oregon specifically, what do you see different in them than what you saw both on tape and in reality the last time you guys played each other?

ISAIAH JONES: Yeah. I mean, the thing is, what makes teams great is you get better each week, and that’s obviously what Oregon has done. That’s what we’ve done.

So for them, they’re an entirely new team. They’re playing fast. For them, they’re using some of their athletes, their tight ends, their running backs. They have a receiver that’s really coming on this year right now.

Dante Moore, he’s a great quarterback, great player. He’s playing excellent right now offensively, and so they’re starting to get their athletes and get their play-makers the ball in space. And their O-line is one of the best we’ve played.

So they’re obviously doing well, picking up pressures and running the ball, and same thing we pride ourselves on. When you can run the ball and stop the run, you’re setting yourself up for success.

Q. Isaiah, when it comes to playing in a 15th game of the season, what are the challenges of the mental preparation, the physical preparation? Because, I mean, have you had this much wear and tear in one season of football before?

ISAIAH JONES: No. I don’t think anyone at this point really has probably had this much, with the new College Football Playoffs and all the playoff games. 15 games in a season is long, but for us it’s a one-week mentality.

And we know that complacency kills, and so that’s something we fight every week. I know every team probably fights that across America. But this deep in the season, when you’re so close to something, for us it’s almost like you have a new hunger inside your stomach. And it’s a one-week season, and you don’t want to go home. Everyone wants to fight tooth and nail for one more game.

So with the veterans on this team, I know it’s a reality that if you don’t go out there prepared, this could be your last game forever. And so that lights a fire in our stomach, and that’s what keeps us hungry and ready each week.

Q. Isaiah, you faced obviously Ohio State, Alabama, Oregon in the regular season, and very star-laden lineups. You mentioned athletes. But what does Oregon maybe do better than those other two teams, or what’s their strength kind of compared to them?

ISAIAH JONES: I think Oregon’s O-line is pretty talented. Just with ID’ing blitzes, pass protection, and then running the ball. If you can run the ball, that opens up your play actions, opens up your deep shots. That’s when you can get in your pass sets. And you’re working with second and third and short downs — when you’re behind the sticks, it’s really hard as an offense, kind of makes you want to (indiscernible) lets the defense know kind of eat.

And so they’re a really good O-line. They really communicate well and are able to pick up stunts. And so that’s where I feel we’ll have a big challenge. And obviously on the perimeter, just being able to — these guys all have athletes, but it’s our 11 versus their 11 each week. So we’re confident, and we’re excited for it.

Q. Isaiah, just curious as someone who’s at Indiana before Coach Cig got there, what have you learned about how he evaluates players and who he brings into the program? Because he’s obviously involved in all of those decisions, GM and coach. What’s it been like from your perspective to see?

ISAIAH JONES: Yeah, Coach Cig’s player evaluation is special. Obviously he doesn’t always go after the big shiny guys. He just wants guys that he knows can play. And if you can plays, he wants you.

And the second part of that is just the human being behind the pads. He’s going to bring in guys that mold well in the locker room, guys that are team players. And that’s what makes this team so special, is just the camaraderie we have in the locker room.

That makes you want to play that much harder for those guys, offense or defense, and lets you kind of just fuel off each other. And when offense is kicking butt and running the ball, the defense wants to go out there and get a three-and-out so they can get the ball back and go score. And it’s the same way for the offense. Just having those types of players in the locker room makes a special team.

Q. Isaiah, when the national perspective shifts like it has done over the last couple of weeks on this team, does that kind of change the chip on your guys’ shoulder at all?

ISAIAH JONES: No. I don’t think the chip’s ever changed all season from last season, the guys that came. Whether you’re ranked one or unranked, you’re always chasing perfection. You’re chasing that perfect game as a defense.

And for us, that chip will always be there. I know a lot of these guys have chips before they were at Indiana, and so do I. So having that chip is what’s got us here, and I don’t think it’s ever going to go away.

Q. Isaiah, habit-wise, has Cig changed, like, the way you operate, like off field? Has he instilled things that have kind of affected how you live life?

ISAIAH JONES: With Coach Cig, he’s never — he respects our time a lot, coaches and players, and he’s never going to have us here just to have us here. And that’s made me think, if he’s going to give us this time off, then be a pro with your time. Take care of your body, eat the right things, stretch. Take care of your body because your body is what’s got you here and what’s going to keep you playing and keep you active.

Seeing how he respects our time and how he wants our bodies to be the best, that’s kind of rubbed off on me and a lot of the teammates, is take care of your body and just be a pro outside the facility.

Q. Isaiah, I know you guys don’t want to be complacent about the fact that you’ve already beat Oregon, but from the outside, that was the game that kind of really shifted the perception of you guys. I’m just curious, did it in any way shift the psyche of the team to think, you know what, if we’re prepared and we execute, we can win every single game we play the rest of the year?

ISAIAH JONES: Yeah. That’s every week, you want to go and prepare no matter who you’re playing. I think that’s what made this team special, is no matter who we’re playing, whether it’s the No. 1 ranked team or unranked team, like I say, we’re chasing that perfect game. We’re chasing perfection.

And no matter who we play, if we’re chasing perfection and we go out there and do our 111th, we can play with anybody in the country. And I think the last game with Oregon showed that. And the games from then on, it’s just us out there chasing perfection, doing your 111th, flying to the ball, fast, physical. For us, that’s the makeup of our team. That’s the makeup of our defense.

Q. Isaiah, you guys went like 25 days, whatever it actually was, without playing a game. And now you’re going to potentially play three top-level games in a span of 19 days. Which do you guys prefer? Which do you prefer, and has your teammates, have you talked about that, do you think, would be better?

ISAIAH JONES: Yeah. I had heard about the teams with the bye, the curse and all that. No one really pays attention to that. For us, I think we’re all getting pretty antsy with that 25-day break. We were all itching to get back out there.

And what makes this team special is we have a lot of guys that love football. And I think if you gave us a game every single day, these guys would go out there ready to play, fired up, and you want to get tired of it.

So this team is excited. This team loves playing together and loves playing for each other. And the 25-day break was long. It’s a lot of time we felt like we were just sitting around waiting to play, seeing who we were going to play.

So for us, we’re excited. It’s one game. One game at a time. It’s a one-week season right now. So right now all we have on our minds is Oregon, and we’re excited to go out there and play.

Q. Isaiah, when you look at Coach Cig and just what he brings to the table, how he leads and what he chooses to do, just the way he goes about and how he is as a coach, is there anybody that you had as a coach growing up that can parallel that, or has he been totally unique in the way he approaches the game and approaches the team?

ISAIAH JONES: Yeah, I think Coach Cig is one of a kind. And obviously it stems from maybe where he’s been before with Coach Saban, but I wouldn’t know about that. I just know Coach Cig is one of a kind. I’ve been around the way he handles the team and takes that leadership role and owns that.

He just instills confidence in his team, and that’s something I feed off of. I know a lot of guys feed off that. And when you have a coach that’s that confident and believes in you with no doubt, I mean, that makes your guys play their hearts out for the guy.

And when he goes out there and maybe sticks his neck out in the media and maybe says things some people don’t agree with, when we see that, he’s not just a coach that’s in the team room saying these things. He’ll go out there and say it to the media and to the world. When you see that, it’s like why would you not want to put your heart on the field for the guy.

Q. Isaiah, during your recent answers and questions, you mentioned the word “special” more than one time, I mean, in terms of the camaraderie, the feeling with the team. But has there been any introspection in terms of relation with the community and the fans of what you’ve done already, being special in terms of coming to this point in the season as the top-ranked team in the country, being undefeated and having the chance to play for the national title?

ISAIAH JONES: Yeah. You know, I love the Hoosier fan base. And I know in the past few years and maybe decades it’s been rough. But I think the two things I can go back to are our two postseason games. Both have felt like home games.

And that shows the love Hoosier Nation has for this team, and they’ve been waiting for the opportunity like this. I’m glad to be able to be a part of it and to go out there and wear the Indiana Hoosier across my chest — it’s probably more important than the name of my back, to be honest — to go out there and give these fans this and give them what they deserved. You see them show up, and these last two games felt like home games.

And I know they’ll travel well to Atlanta. So I’m excited for that game too, just to be able to give this fan base this opportunity, because I know it’s a ride for them, just like it is for us. And we’re not done yet, and I’m excited to see them in Atlanta.

Cornerback D’Angelo Ponds

Q. You’ve played a lot of star-laden lineups here in terms of Ohio State, Alabama, Oregon. How does Oregon compare to those other two, and maybe what’s kind of the strength you see from that group?

D’ANGELO PONDS: When thinking of Oregon, they had a high-priority offense. They like to take shots. They like to go deep. Great quarterback. Just like all those other teams. I would say they’re kind of similar with the receivers. Great receivers, like to get the ball to them in space. So they’re very similar.

Q. What are the challenges of going up against a team a second time, especially for you as a quarterback lining up against a receiver? How tricky is it mentally to kind of not remember what people did the last time you played and just kind of treat this as a new game like everybody’s been saying?

D’ANGELO PONDS: I would say in terms of my position, it is kind of tricky. The receiver knows what I like to do. I know what the receiver likes to do. So it’s a chance to mix things up and keep them guessing, basically. And it’s going to be a mind game out there. So basically that’s what it’s going to be.

Q. IU has had some significant injuries this year, and it has not affected performance. I know the “next man up” philosophy is working. Why is it working so well? Is it the quality of the players, the quality of the coaching? Why is that?

D’ANGELO PONDS: I would say it’s the coaching. When you have a player of that caliber go down, like Stephen Daley or stuff like that, and the production stays the same, everybody does the same thing and the standard is the same at each level and it’s the next man up.

Q. You’ve gone against some premier wide receivers who can get into space and get extra yards. You and Jamari have done a really good job of getting your guy down to the ground. What goes into that, both in practice and then in the game, when you’re facing these guys who could take the ball 80 yards?

D’ANGELO PONDS: Yeah, going against receivers like that, it’s definitely tough. It’s tough. We worked on it in practice from Ojong. He teaches us to get the man down. Sometimes we’re in cover three, and they throw little hitches out there. We gotta make the tackle. We gotta (indiscernible) the explosives. And it’s something we take pride in, honestly. So that’s something we work on every day as well.

Q. Last week you had said that like size-wise a lot of guys view that as a con with you. It’s kind of a pro, though, the way it’s kind of always added a chip. Why is that a positive? Like, why is the size that a lot of guys view as a bad thing actually really a positive for you?

D’ANGELO PONDS: I believe I said it before. I’m way faster than guys. I got good technique. I have better feet than most of the taller guys. I would say that’s why it’s a plus for me. It’s easier for me to move. I can move fluidly. I feel like that’s what makes me excel as a player.

Q. You have become one of the known features of this great defense, first of all. How much pride do you take in that of itself, knowing where you came from? And exactly who’s having more fun with this season, you or your dad?

D’ANGELO PONDS: Yeah, I definitely take a lot of pride in defense. Defense will take you a long way. They’ve won championships, as people say. It’s definitely something we take pride in as a whole.

And definitely my dad is having fun with it as well. I try to stop him sometimes, but it’s out of my control.

Q. D’Angelo, you guys are one of the more fundamentally sound playoff teams left in the playoffs. And last week versus Bama, instead of a lot of ramp-up tackles, it felt like a lot of guys were dropping their shoulder, just trying to lay somebody out. Was there something that played into that, or was that how the game was going for you guys on defense?

D’ANGELO PONDS: It was a little bit of stuff that played into that, from my perspective. But it’s how we play as a defense overall. We’ve been playing like that all season. We have a lot of doubters and stuff like that, and we never looked that way, and we just played our game.

Q. D’Angelo, when you look on either side of you and you’ve been going through this season with your brothers on the field, what has this whole experience been like? What are some words to kind of describe what this journey has been like as this Indiana team has grown to the point that you’re at the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs?

D’ANGELO PONDS: Honestly, in my perspective, words can’t really describe the feelings we’re going through right now. We’re just taking it one day at a time, try to go 1-and-0 each week. I haven’t really thought on the season and how well it’s gone. I would say after the season I will probably do that and look back on it. But right now we’re just trying to go 1-and-0 each week.

Q. D’Angelo, a quote from Coach Haines about you, he said D’Angelo competes with every fiber in his being, and that seems like a great compliment. I’m curious where that comes from in your kind of evolution as a football player.

D’ANGELO PONDS: I would say having that chip on my shoulder, hearing I’m undersized, being under-recruited out of high school and stuff like that, always overlooked. I would say that’s where it comes from. Just that dog in me, I feel like it’s come from being overlooked. I always thought I never got the credit from what I was putting on the field, and I just prove that every day.

Q. D’Angelo, I know you guys say all the time you guys don’t pay attention to the doubters, but I’m sure you guys at least see some of that stuff. So when that stuff pops up on social media or your feed, do you immediately scroll past it, or do you send to somebody and say, Ha-ha, look at this is? What’s that reaction when you do see that doubt online?

D’ANGELO PONDS: I really don’t react no type of way. A lot of people have a platform these days and ages. Anybody can say anything. It really doesn’t affect me. If anything, I’ll probably laugh at it or I’ll just be like, okay, that’s noted. But it really doesn’t affect anything on the field, honestly.

