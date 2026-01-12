Penn State transfer cornerback AJ Harris commits to Indiana

Indiana football made another big splash in the portal on Monday, landing a commitment from Penn State cornerback transfer AJ Harris.

Harris made his decision to pledge to head coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers without making a visit to Bloomington. Harris, who has one year of eligibility remaining, conducted the entirety of his recruitment process on Zoom.

MORE: Transfer Portal Thread | Indiana football transfer portal tracker | Indiana football’s transfer portal wish list: A position-by-position breakdown of 2026 needs

A native of Phenix City, Alabama, Harris attended Central High School — the same high school as current Indiana wide receiver E.J. Williams and transfer safety Jiquan Sanks.

Throughout Harris’ collegiate career — spread over one year at Georgia and two years at Penn State — the 6-foot-1 and 193-pound corner has appeared in 34 games. During the 2025 season, Harris totaled 33 tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss, a pass defended and a fumble recovery.

Entering this portal cycle, cornerback loomed as a large question mark for the Hoosiers. Star corner D’Angelo Ponds could potentially leave for the NFL Draft this offseason, and depth corner Amariyun Knighten has entered the portal since it opened, but outside of those two, Indiana returns everyone else at cornerback.

Harris now joins a cornerback room for 2026 that features Montana State transfer cornerback Carson Williams and returners Jamari Sharpe, Ryland Gandy and Jaylen Bell, among others.

Harris is ranked as the No. 202 overall transfer and the No. 16-ranked cornerback in the portal.

Not yet a member of TheHoosier? Join our community for 50% off your first year and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join here!

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.