Podcast: Talkin’ Bout The Hoosiers Ep. 67 – Indiana Football National Championship Preview

Talkin’ Bout The Hoosiers episode 67 is here and the TheHoosier.com staff is talking Indiana Football ahead of their National Championship appearance vs Miami.

Host Drew Rosenberg and senior writer Zach Browning are previewing the National Championship. They breakdown Indiana’s dominant win over Oregon, then they dive into the matchup with Miami. They talk about Miami’s dominant pass rush, Malachi Toney’s potential impact, their predictions and much more on episode 67 of the Talkin’ Bout the Hoosiers podcast.

