Podcast: Talkin' Bout The Hoosiers – Trevor Manhertz commits to Indiana Basketball
2027 top-60 wing Trevor Manhertz announced his commitment to the Indiana basketball program on Wednesday afternoon....
Indiana basketball is deep into the first season of the Darian DeVries era and while it has still be an uphill battle as far as getting the Hoosiers...
Indiana is currently hosting 2027 four-star wing and a potential reclass candidate Trevor Manhertz for an official visit....
Darian DeVries comments on both of Indiana's 2026 basketball commits who signed in the early signing period....
Prince-Alexander Moody and Vaughn Karvala are the two commits to sign with Indiana during the early signing period....
Talkin’ Bout The Hoosiers is here and the TheHoosier.com staff is reacting to the news that Vaughn Karvala has committed to Indiana....
Indiana basketball has landed the commitment of 2026 top-50 wing Vaughn Karvala, who picked IU over Cal and Xavier....
2026 top-50 wing Vaughn Karvala is set to make his decision on November 1 and will pick between Indiana, Xavier and Cal....
Indiana basketball is set to host the No. 1 center in the 2026 class -- Arafan Diane -- for an official visit this weekend....
Top-50 wing in the 2026 class Vaughn Karvala is set to begin his Indiana official visit and is emerging as a real addition to IU's class....
The latest buzz on the remaining core targets for Indiana basketball and its 2026 recruiting class a month before national signing day....
2026 top-50 wing Vaughn Karvala has set an official visit with the Indiana basketball program for next weekend....
Three members of the Indiana basketball staff are in Las Vegas at The Border League event to see key IU recruiting targets....
Breaking down the key takeaways, latest chatter, intel and more about key Indiana basketball recruiting targets in the 2026 class....
The Indiana basketball program landed its first 2027 commitment over the weekend with four-star point guard Chase Branham....
Indiana basketball has entered the race for one of the top young forwards in the country. Class of 2027 standout Jeremy Jenkins announced Sunday...
Indiana is set to host the No. 2 overall center in the 2026 class in Ethan Taylor this weekend for an official visit....
2027 four-star point guard Chase Branham begins his official visit with Indiana basketball on Friday afternoon....
2026 top-100 point guard Anthony Brown has set a visit to Indiana for later this month, a quick step in his relationship with the staff....
Taking a look at a critical upcoming visit or Indiana basketball as 5-star wing Anthony Thompson arrives on campus this weekend....
The Indiana basketball staff made critical stops on the recruiting trail earlier this week, setting the tone for upcoming visits....
The Indiana basketball program has extended a scholarship offer to Anthony Brown, one of the top performers this summer....
Latest tidbits, chatter and intel surrounding the key group of Indiana basketball targets in the 2026 class....
A full breakdown of where things stand in the recruitment of top-40 point guard Junior County as he visits Indiana....
A look at the latest chatter, key stats, notes and video of top-15 point guard Tay Kinney as he begins his Indiana official visit....