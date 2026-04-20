Position battle at cornerback enters final week of spring practice

With just one week left in spring camp for Indiana, there are a few position battles brewing as the final few snaps are taken on the practice field. One of which is at the cornerback spot.

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Indiana had a mixed bag of decisions at the cornerback position following the end of the 2025 season. All-American D’Angelo Ponds, a projected second round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, departed while veteran starter Jamari Sharpe returned. With that, one spot was firmed up and solidified with Sharpe starting. The other? One of the bigger question marks with the defensive unit as spring camp wraps up.

Former 5-star and Penn State transfer AJ Harris along with FCS All-American and Montana State transfer Carson Williams came to Bloomington to bring differing skillsets to a cornerback room looking to round out its rotation. Add in returning senior Ryland Gandy, and the Hoosiers are looking for someone to breakout opposite of Sharpe.

“The first thing is, Jamari Sharpe’s really taken a step (this offseason). He really played well at the end of the year in the playoffs and I’ve seen him continue to progress,” Curt Cignetti said. “He’s making plays out there at field corner, and he’s hard to beat.”

Sharpe started all 16 games last season and had the game-clinching interception in the National Championship game against Miami. He was a regular in the rotation in 2024, with three starts, and had nine starts in 2023.

His veteran presence is needed in a room that still doesn’t have as much starting experience at the power-4 level as it had before, but may have more overall depth.

“AJ Harris — I think has done a really nice job, as has (Ryland) Gandy, who I think’s really improved since he’s been here,” Cignetti added. “It’s good competition we have going there and we’re probably a little deeper at corner right now than we have been the first two years.”

Harris started 26 of 27 games at Penn State across two seasons and was an All-Third Team Big Ten selection in 2024 after finishing with 48 tackles, five pass breakups and one interception. He dealt with a few injuries a season ago, finishing with 33 tackles and one pass breakup.

As for Williams, he arrived in Bloomington after helping Montana State to a FCS National Championship. He had 46 tackles and eight pass breakups.

Then there’s Gandy, who returns to Indiana after serving as one of the top reserve corners a season ago. He started in place of D’Angelo Ponds against Iowa, playing a season-high 69 snaps, and appeared in all 16 games between defense and special teams.

He’s appeared in 45 games throughout his career between Indiana and Pitt and brings valuable experience to the field being in his second season in the Bryant Haines defense.

The secondary as a whole, safety included, has seen movement this offseason and the leadership in the back with Amare Ferrell and newcomer Preston Zachman will look to cover any exposed holes early in the season.

“It’s a lot of experience in the back end,” Zachman said this spring. “I think that’s a huge thing when you have a lot of game experience from a lot of players. They just kind of know how things work in game. But then also a lot of guys that can play a lot of different positions, very versatile and stuff like that. So you can do a lot of things and move a lot of us around.”

“Over communicating. You never can get enough of communicating,” Ferrell added. “We’re making sure we do a great job of over communicating, making sure everybody knows what everybody’s done.”

At the moment it appears like a two-man jumble — with Harris and Gandy fighting it out for the second starting spot, and Williams being more of a depth player.

Harris brings the 5-star resume while Gandy brings the system experience.

This final week of prep before the spring game on Thursday will be critical for the position.

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