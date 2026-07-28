Post Peru Trip Quotes: Darian DeVries Q&A following FISU America Games Gold Medal Win

Indiana head coach Darian DeVries spoke to reporters on Tuesday after its FISU America Games Gold Medal Win, thus completing their foreign trip to Peru.

Below is the full Q&A.

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Q: Darian, how much do you think off-the-court chemistry leads to on-the-court chemistry? And kind of related to that, how many different activities did you get to do down in Peru with the team to kind of build those things?

DEVRIES: Yeah, I think they’re directly related. You know, it’s — you can tell even as the week went on, you’ve been seeing guys at the dinner table and their interactions. So, you know, they get more and more — there’s more stories being told. And so I think from that standpoint, it’s an incredible opportunity for us. And then you see that out on the floor too, just some relationships being built in a very quick way. So an incredible trip for us from that standpoint.

Q: Coach, with Vaughn, obviously he led you guys in scoring down there. I’m curious your coach’s take on kind of the aspects of his game that you think are ready for Big Ten basketball and where you think he still needs to develop a little bit.

DEVRIES: Yeah, I think Vaughn had a great week. I think like all of our freshmen, they’re developing their bodies and things. So time will tell in terms of getting on the floor and in Big Ten basketball. But I love what those guys are doing. And Vaughn, I thought, had a great week. Just his versatility, his length, his athleticism and ability to shoot the three. Defensively, he can give you some versatility. They are guarding multiple positions. So I like that — Trevor’s very much in that category too. And then Prince comes in and can do a lot as a combo guard. He can score, he can play make. So I love what the freshmen did this week. I thought it was just an awesome experience for them, for us to get them a lot of time out there together, get some game minutes in and be able to see some of the things they can do.

Q: Darian, I guess just an overall assessment of the way things went in the tournament, the way, you know, the highs and lows. And then what’s next? Are you going to give these guys a break or how does that transpire?

DEVRIES: Yeah, I thought — I loved how hard our guys played all week. I thought we got a lot out of that. I thought our transition game was really good. I liked how we got out of the blocks, so to speak. And then I loved our offensive rebounding. I thought we had a very clear mindset. I thought there was great carryover from practices and what we’ve emphasized and, you know, taking that to the game floor. So that was, those are some great things that we saw. And we thought defensively as the week went on, we did some good things. We got a little anxious at times trying to get some steals and things like that. But overall, I liked our activity. I thought we’re continuing to learn how to cover for one another, be more connected as a defense. But their unselfishness, how hard they played, you know, their approach, their attitude, their togetherness, I thought was terrific.

Yeah, to finish up on that, the guys will get a break when they get back, coaches too. So that’s a good thing. So we’ll get back, we’ll travel through the night tonight, our flights at midnight, and then we get back tomorrow, kind of mid-afternoon. And then a lot of the guys will take off that following day and basically have some time off until school starts. So it’ll be a nice little break for them to kind of refresh, restart, and get us ready to come back, you know, fully fresh and healthy for fall workouts.

Q: Yeah, Coach, I had somebody message me the other day that had watched Aiden play a lot last year, and they saw a couple of the highlights from this trip and just commented that he looks like he’s in better shape. I’m curious if that’s an accurate assessment. I didn’t watch him closely last year in Alabama. And if so, how does that maybe change what his game looks like this coming season as compared to what he’s been able to do in the past?

DEVRIES: Yeah, I think Aiden looks terrific. I think give a big shout out to our strength and conditioning staff for putting him in a really good spot. You got to give a lot of credit to Aiden too. He’s really made it a priority. He’s got himself in great shape. He’s running well. I think he feels healthy. That’s a big part of it too, and you can see it out on the floor. I think he’s going to just continue to grow in his confidence in some of the things that we want him to do. We want him to have the ball. We want him to be versatile. We want him to showcase kind of all of his skill sets, and he did a great job of that this week. You know, he didn’t get a ton of time and we kind of limited him in a lot of the second halves, but the minutes he had out there, he was incredibly productive.

Q: Yeah, Coach, we’ve talked a lot with you so far about kind of the versatility that you guys have in the backcourt, multiple different playmakers. We saw over the course of the four games, Bryce Lindsay had the ball in his hands a lot, kind of moving Markus off the ball. Just how much confidence do you have in whether it is Bryce, Jaeden, and Prince bringing the ball up, orchestrating the offense, and then allowing Marcus to be a little bit more of a true scorer rather than just a true facilitator most of the time?

DEVRIES: Yeah, I think we have great versatility there. As you mentioned, we got good depth, you know, and Prince was coming along as that kind of third option at the point guard spot. Even Mustaf can play that if needed. So it just kind of gives you that bigger guard. But I love what Bryce brings and Markus. They’re both a little different in how they approach it. Prince is more of a prober, Markus is a downhill attacker. And so getting both them on and off the ball is great luxury for us to have.

Q: Yeah, Darian, I know you talked going into this trip about how it was going to be so much more basketball focused than the Puerto Rico trip you guys did last year. Coming out of it now, I guess, how much do you feel like this, you know, the setup you guys had down there, a game basically every other day, like how much benefit can that, you know, how much does that kind of prep you guys for, you know, the regular season coming up, you know, having that kind of format game, game, game?

DEVRIES: Yeah, I mean, it’s somewhat similar. You know, we came down here with anticipation, we were going to play six games, but they had to readjust our schedule, so it ended up only being four. You know, and then in between the games, we didn’t have any basketball activities. So it was more sightseeing and doing that type of stuff. So from a routine standpoint is probably not, you know, a lot of carryover from what the regular season looks like. Our basketball ended up being just kind of game day, we had a couple of days of prep. You know, originally, we thought it was gonna be six games in eight days. So we were gonna have to really stay in on task with the basketball side of it. But it did allow us to do a lot more things outside of basketball. We got to do a little bit more exploring. So that was fun. One of the things I know we learned was the traffic laws here are optional. So that was,it was, we spent a lot of time on the bus in traffic jams, I think.

Q: Coach, I guess when you look at the depth and versatility that you have, how would that translate in terms of rotations? Could you play 10, 11 guys at a time? And then normally, by the end of the year, you end up with six or seven. But how do you envision that working out?

DEVRIES: Yeah, what I love is I think it’s going to make for a very competitive fall. And in some ways, a coach’s dream of having some very hard decisions as you get into the season, but we do have great depth, you know, really across the board. And we love that. We love what everybody brings. So it’s — it’s finding those rotations as you get deeper and deeper into the season and ultimately into conference play. And, you know, a lot of that stuff works itself out. But we feel very good about all of our guys and their ability to come in and contribute. So it should make for, again, a competitive fall, which is only a great thing for us to continue to grow as a team and get better. I love that about this group.

Q: I know you guys got more practice time, I guess, than usual, you would have had one of these, these tours that you got to play maybe in the past.But I’m curious how far that maybe puts you ahead of schedule in terms of concepts and offense and defense than you typically would be like in any, any year that you wouldn’t have a trip like this.

DEVRIES: You know, what I think it does too, is when we come back in the fall, because we have so much stuff in because we had to have basically every game situation, not every late game, all that type of stuff. But you have so much stuff in now, when we come back in the fall and your hours get cut back, we can really utilize that a lot more towards our skill work, our individual player development. So that’s a great luxury to have, because we don’t have as much to put in. It’s more just cleaning up some of the details of everything and, and then getting all the late game, all those type of things as you get closer to the season. But I think it gives us a great opportunity to not only be ahead on the offensive defensive end, but also allow us more time for that, that individual player development as we get into September and October.

Q: I guess just to follow up on that, Darian, you kind of talked about how you can shift things around and do things differently in the fall. When you have more sort of time on task in the summer, do you handle guys like physically differently into the fall and just in terms of wear and tear and maybe making sure they’re not kind of going sort of full bore for, for too long, I guess, maybe as opposed to a normal preseason?

DEVRIES: Yeah, and that’s, that’s why we really were intrigued by this trip because typically when you take these, these type of tours or whatever, a lot of times you go into mid-August and then you just get a week and then you start school and then you’re back at it again. That’s why this, this trip we felt like was just going to be a really good chance for us to get all the advantages of a, of a tour, but then also get the break too. So our guys get to go home here for three weeks, refresh. Now they’ll go work out, they’ll take some time off, but then get with kind of their people and trainers and things like that. But I think it gives us a — definitely a reset so they’re not just worn out. And that’s what I think I’m really excited about what this opportunity presented for us. So they’ll come back and they should be — feeling good and ready to go as, as you get into that. Cause you do have to be careful of doing too much for too long and trying to sustain it all the way into March.

Q: We’ve seen obviously the versatility and athleticism — kind of vastly different than maybe what you had all around the court last year. But specifically from a defensive standpoint, obviously you didn’t have Samet for this trip, but where do you see kind of the expectations and the ceiling for this group defensively moving into the season?

DEVRIES: I think the versatility and the depth, the length, the athleticism, all those pieces, you know, really fit well together. It allows us the opportunity to maybe switch more off balls, so you’re not chasing quite as much, not as concerned about maybe foul trouble and playing heavy minutes for multiple guys. So I think we do have that, that flexibility now to, you know, keep guys fresh and, and have some different types of lineups that, that give us not only in the offensive end, but on the defensive end of giving people different looks and being able to do some different things from that side of the ball. So I’m excited about it. I think we have still a ways to go there for sure, but I do like our mindset and the mentality and the guys are picking things up. You can see it week by week and made a lot of progress there. And I thought this, this week in the games was a good challenge for us in some ways, and some of the things they did — I thought a couple of the teams, specifically the Virgin Islands did a great job of really attacking downhill. So it put some pressure on us to be able to stay in front of the ball, have great grab protection behind them. And, and the guys did a nice job of really adjusting to that as the games went on.

Q: Coach, could you just comment on where you’re at with the roster? Are you guys kind of all set at this point, or are you still potentially looking to fill another spot?

DEVRIES: We still have one, one spot available. So well, we’ll see how that, that plays out here these last few weeks. You know, we were pretty intentional in, in leaving that open just to kind of see where everything’s at as we get closer to the start of the school year. So there’s certainly some flexibility there if we decide to add another piece.

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