Fernando Mendoza, other absent Hoosiers still recognized by President Trump during White House visit

With the United States Marine Band playing an instrumental version of “Hurts So Good” by John Mellencamp, Indiana’s 16-0 national champions made their way down the steps of the White House.

One by one, the Hoosiers filled the space behind the podium facing the South Lawn, although there were several key contributors absent from the background as Donald Trump and Curt Cignetti addressed the crowd and the plethora of cameras lining the back row.

And as the president began summarizing Indiana’s perfect season, he wanted to give special recognition to one of the Hoosiers who couldn’t make it to Washington.

“This season was also historic because of starting quarterback Fernando Mendoza,” he said. But the Heisman Trophy winner wasn’t in the audience, as he opted to continue practicing with the Las Vegas Raiders less than a month after he was selected by the franchise with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

“As a rookie, I don’t think that’s a good look,” Mendoza said about skipping OTAs. “I want to try to best serve my teammates, and I don’t know if I’d be accomplishing that goal if I went.”

But according to the president, Mendoza didn’t completely ignore the White House visit and called President Trump in lieu of attending the event in the nation’s capital.

“He was so nice. He called,” the president explained. “But he’s a great guy, actually.”

The president said he knew Mendoza’s absence was specifically to continue training and not for any of the possible other reasons to miss the White House visit — which is why he spoke so positively about the former IU quarterback. “Believe me, I wouldn’t have even talked about him,” the president mentioned.

But as President Trump praised Mendoza with a joyful demeanor, he even brought up his future as an NFL quarterback.

“I think he’s going to win pretty early,” the president said before prompting Cignetti to echo the same sentiment. “Time will tell,” the head coach added with a smirk.

The president then moved on to the rest of Indiana’s run to the national title. He recognized Isaiah Jones for his Big Ten championship performance before moving on to Indiana’s 38-3 win in the Rose Bowl over Alabama Crimson Tide football.

There, he wanted to acknowledge offensive MVP Pat Coogan, saying “Where’s Pat?” only to realize he, too, wasn’t behind him with the rest of the Hoosiers. “Oh, he’s at training camp. Forget this,” he said jokingly.

Coogan was in Tennessee after being selected in the sixth round of April’s NFL Draft and opted to continue working out with the team. Again, President Trump smiled when he heard the news that another Hoosier was working toward an NFL dream.

Next, the president shifted to the Peach Bowl, where the same story played out once more. D’Angelo Ponds was the player of note because of his pick-six on the first play from scrimmage, but again, he wasn’t there.

Ponds was alongside Omar Cooper Jr. as New York Jets draftees, choosing to stay put and continue training ahead of the 2026 NFL season after being picked by New York in the second round.

“Oh, I can’t believe it. No wonder you won,” President Trump said. He was amazed by how many Hoosiers couldn’t make it, but his disbelief presented itself with a smile.

“We’ve got 15 of them in training camp,” Cignetti explained to the president – all 15 couldn’t make it to D.C. to visit the White House.

“Is that right? Wow. Fifteen in training camp,” President Trump responded.

He then posed a question to Indiana’s head coach: “How many potentials do you have back there?” he said, asking how many of Indiana’s returners — who made up the vast majority of those visiting the White House — could become the next NFL hopefuls.

“A lot. Quite a few potentials,” Cignetti answered.

Among them were offensive lineman Carter Smith, wide receiver Charlie Becker and cornerback Jamari Sharpe, with the latter two even taking the podium to speak to the crowd briefly.

Indiana’s success, both during its 16-0 season and in sending players to the NFL, was on full display to the entire nation. The Hoosiers made a statement with so many players unable to make the trip, and it wasn’t a political one — they displayed that playing at IU can result in an NFL future, even if that does mean missing out on visiting the Oval Office.

Mendoza, Coogan and Ponds received personal recognition from the president, while Cignetti made sure to broadcast that 15 total Hoosiers are taking part in NFL training camps, easily a program record.

But in a visit filled with compliments about Indiana’s meteoric rise to the top of college football, it was nothing out of the ordinary. The president continuously applauded the work that Cignetti and the Hoosiers have done, including sending so many players to the NFL.

Despite realizing that so many talented players were no longer on the roster, President Trump didn’t lose faith in Indiana because he came to know Cignetti’s system and mindset.

“This team has got a tremendous future,” the president said, as America got to hear his endorsement of Indiana’s ability to develop players and send them to the next level.

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