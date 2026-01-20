'Put it on us one more time': Indiana's defense stepped up like it did all year, remained 'resilient' and put final clamps on Miami

'Put it on us one more time': Indiana's defense stepped up like it did all year, remained 'resilient' and put final clamps on Miamiby: Alec Lasley24 minutes agoallasleyRead In AppJan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) intercepts a pass intended for Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Keelan Marion (0) in the fourth quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn ImagesIndiana's defense had a shaky performance but its bend, don't break mentality once again remained undefeated.