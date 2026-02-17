Revenue Report: Indiana reports $10.4M surplus for 2024-25 fiscal year

The Indiana athletic department reported a $10.4M surplus for the 2024-25 fiscal year, according to the department’s annual financial report given to TheHoosier.com on Monday night in response to an open-records request.

This year’s report includes both the 2024 football season and the success it brought on revenue, as well as Indiana basketball’s costs incurred from the buyout of former head coach Mike Woodson. The fiscal year ended on July 1.

Of note was Indiana football seeing ticket sales jump up $2.7 million to $12.7 million for 2025. Media rights jumped from $38.1 million to $47.1 million.

The football program also saw novelty, concession and parking sales double from $1.3 million in 2024 to $3 million in 2025.

In total, however, Indiana football reporters lower total revenues ($80.9 million) in 2025 than the previous year in 2024 ($89.3 million). The school did direct $26 million to the football program in ‘operating loan’ to ‘cover operating expenses related to football coaching staff transition’, related to Tom Allen’s coaching buyout.

The major investment between years was associated with the nearly $6 million extra in expense between head coaching salary for Curt Cignetti and his support staff compared to that of Allen’s.

Indiana men’s basketball saw an increase of roughly $3 million in its media rights from the 2024 year, and $20 million in total revenue increase from 2024 to 2025, up to $51.1 million.

Indiana’s entire athletic department brought in $183.4 million in total revenue which was up $10 million from $173.5 million the previous year.

The $10.4 million surplus was a significant shift following a $3 million debt the following fiscal year.

