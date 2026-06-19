Rivals300 linebacker Jalaythan Mayfield commits to Indiana and ends recruitment

Indiana has made a major splash in the 2027 class by landing a commitment from Rivals300 linebacker Jalaythan Mayfield of Lincolnton (NC).

Mayfield, who was initially expected to make his decision on July 17, cancelled his Oregon visit over the weekend, and his visit to Kentucky this weekend. He ultimately picked Indiana over Georgia and Miami.

Indiana was his first visit back in the middle of April and set the tone in his recruitment.

“You can really see the player-coach relationship… and the culture in the linebacker room,” he told Rivals after his visit to Indiana. “That tells you a lot about a program. That visit changed some things for me. They really impressed me, and I feel really good about Indiana. It gave me a lot to compare other visits to.”

Mayfield is ranked the No. 228 player in the Rivals Industry Rankings and the No. 20 linebacker. He’s rated much higher in the Rivals rankings, at No. 124 overall.

Mayfield is a 6-foot-2 and 235-pound linebacker who finished with 152 tackles, 6 sacks and 6 forced fumbles last season.

Indiana has had one of the top defensive units over the past two seasons under Curt Cignetti and defensive coordinator Bryant Haines.

He is the 13th commitment for Indiana in the 2027 class which currently ranks 28th in the team rankings.

Rivals scout Charles Power’s scouting report on Mayfield:

“Thickly-built, instinctive linebacker who is a tackle machine on Friday nights. Measured in at a shade over 6-foot-1 and around 235 pounds. Touts plus length for the position with arms that measure around 33 inches. Highly productive player who lives in opposing backfields. Intelligent and instinctive. Reads plays and will often beat offensive players to their spot. Uses his length to stack and shed. Motor runs hot and makes second-effort plays. Quality tackler who shows good form. Also shows ability as a pass rusher and blitzer. Finished his junior season with 152 tackles and 26 tackles for loss. Also lines up at tight end and as a short yardage ball-carrier out of the wildcat, rushing for 343 yards and 13 touchdowns. A quicker than fast athlete and top-end speed appears below average compared to fellow highly-ranked linebackers. Has the look of a high-floor prospect who could grow into a defensive captain at middle linebacker in college.”

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