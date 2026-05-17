Rivals300 OL Mason McDermott commits to Indiana

Indiana continues to ride some momentum on the recruiting trail and has landed a commitment from Rivals300 offensive lineman Mason McDermott from Noblesville (Ind.).

McDermott ended his recruitment following his official visit with Indiana this weekend. He chose the Hoosiers over Northwestern, UCLA, Missouri, Iowa and others.

“The program isn’t rebuilding anymore, it’s reloading,” McDermott told On3 earlier this spring. “They’ve got a strong fanbase, talented players, and complete buy-in across the board, everything you need to build a championship-level program for many years to come. Who wouldn’t want to play for that kind of program?”

The 6-foot-7, 290-pound McDermott landed an Indiana offer last summer and immediately became a top priority for the Hoosiers.

Indiana offensive line coach Bob Bostad has a reputation that preceded him when he arrived at Indiana. He has quickly emerged as one of the most underrated assistants in the country, thanks to the development he’s brought to Indiana’s offensive Eline. Whether it be Carter Smith, reigning Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year, Bray Lynch, Drew Evans, Pat Coogan, Mike Katic and others, the growth each have seen or saw throughout their careers is evident.

Bostad took over the Indiana offensive line in 2023, as one of the worst in the Big Ten. After just one year he raised that offensive line to a Joe Moore Award Semifinalist and then a Joe Moore Finalist last year — the award given to the top offensive line in the country.

McDermott is the nation’s No. 22 offensive tackle and No. 271 prospect overall in the Rivals Industry Rankings.

McDermott is the second offensive lineman to join the 2027 class for Indiana, along with another in-state prospect Jeremiah Jones from Michigan City (Ind.). The Hoosiers are looking to bring in a deep and talented offensive line group in 2027 — with a group that could reach five potential lineman.

Indiana’s 2027 class now holds six commitments.

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content on X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.