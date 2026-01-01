Rose Bowl Live Blog: Indiana football vs Alabama
Indiana football begins their College Football Playoff run in Pasadena, where they’ll face off against Alabama in the Rose Bowl.
The top-ranked Hoosiers have not played since their 13-10 Big Ten Championship win over Ohio State in Indianapolis, and come into this one with a 13-0 record.
>> Join TheHoosier.com today and get 50% OFF an annual subscription <<
Alabama is 11-3 on the season and is coming off a comeback win on the road against Oklahoma in the first round of the playoffs. Kalen DeBoer is in his second year with the Crimson Tide, having gone 20-7 in that time.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Ethan Grunkemeyer
PSU QB hitting portal
- 2New
Oregon leaves no doubt
Updated CFP bracket
- 3
CFP Quarterfinals
CGD makes picks
- 4Trending
Whit Weeks
Announces future at LSU
- 5
Arch Manning prediction
Paul Finebaum calls his shot
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
DeBoer and his staff have strong ties to Indiana, as he served as the offensive coordinator under Tom Allen in 2019 before leaving to become the head coach of Fresno State. Defensive Coordinator Kane Wommack was the Hoosiers’ defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 2019-20.
Both teams will be looking to get to the Peach Bowl, where the winner will face off against the winner of the Orange Bowl between Texas Tech and Oregon.
Kickoff is set for 4:00 PM on ESPN.
Below is the full preview ahead of the Rose Bowl.
Availability Report01/01/2026 08:48:56 AM
Full injury list for both Indiana football and Alabama
Pregame Tidbits01/01/2026 12:48:04 PM
Sights and Sounds from the Rose Bowl.
Kickoff01/01/2026 02:30:15 PM
Alabama has won the coin toss. They defer
Hoosiers get the ball at the 25-yard line.
First Indiana drive01/01/2026 03:14:04 PM
Fernando Mendoza got sacked first play. On 3rd down he got sacked again.
Hoosiers punt and Alabama gets it at the Alabama 40.
Indiana forces Alabama to punt.01/01/2026 03:21:50 PM
Indiana football with the ball at the IND3
Really good stance by the defense there. The Hoosier offense needs to settle in now.