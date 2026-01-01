Skip to main content
Indiana
Rose Bowl Live Blog: Indiana football vs Alabama

FXzrXMwUsAMRoeBby: Kyler Staley3 hours agokylerstaley

Indiana football begins their College Football Playoff run in Pasadena, where they’ll face off against Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

The top-ranked Hoosiers have not played since their 13-10 Big Ten Championship win over Ohio State in Indianapolis, and come into this one with a 13-0 record.

Alabama is 11-3 on the season and is coming off a comeback win on the road against Oklahoma in the first round of the playoffs. Kalen DeBoer is in his second year with the Crimson Tide, having gone 20-7 in that time.

DeBoer and his staff have strong ties to Indiana, as he served as the offensive coordinator under Tom Allen in 2019 before leaving to become the head coach of Fresno State. Defensive Coordinator Kane Wommack was the Hoosiers’ defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 2019-20.

Both teams will be looking to get to the Peach Bowl, where the winner will face off against the winner of the Orange Bowl between Texas Tech and Oregon.

Kickoff is set for 4:00 PM on ESPN.

Below is the full preview ahead of the Rose Bowl.

By:Kyler Staley

Pregame Tidbits

01/01/2026 12:48:04 PM

Sights and Sounds from the Rose Bowl.

By:Kyler Staley

Kickoff

01/01/2026 02:30:15 PM

Alabama has won the coin toss. They defer

Hoosiers get the ball at the 25-yard line.

By:Kyler Staley

First Indiana drive

01/01/2026 03:14:04 PM

Fernando Mendoza got sacked first play. On 3rd down he got sacked again.

Hoosiers punt and Alabama gets it at the Alabama 40.

By:Kyler Staley

Indiana forces Alabama to punt.

01/01/2026 03:21:50 PM

Indiana football with the ball at the IND3

Really good stance by the defense there. The Hoosier offense needs to settle in now.

