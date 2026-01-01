Rose Bowl Live Blog: Indiana football vs Alabama

Indiana football begins their College Football Playoff run in Pasadena, where they’ll face off against Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

The top-ranked Hoosiers have not played since their 13-10 Big Ten Championship win over Ohio State in Indianapolis, and come into this one with a 13-0 record.

>> Join TheHoosier.com today and get 50% OFF an annual subscription <<

Alabama is 11-3 on the season and is coming off a comeback win on the road against Oklahoma in the first round of the playoffs. Kalen DeBoer is in his second year with the Crimson Tide, having gone 20-7 in that time.

DeBoer and his staff have strong ties to Indiana, as he served as the offensive coordinator under Tom Allen in 2019 before leaving to become the head coach of Fresno State. Defensive Coordinator Kane Wommack was the Hoosiers’ defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 2019-20.

Both teams will be looking to get to the Peach Bowl, where the winner will face off against the winner of the Orange Bowl between Texas Tech and Oregon.

Kickoff is set for 4:00 PM on ESPN.

Below is the full preview ahead of the Rose Bowl.

By: Kyler Staley Availability Report Full injury list for both Indiana football and Alabama #iufb availability report — Brendan Franke now out today vs Alabama in the #RoseBowl pic.twitter.com/boiYvkNtTM — Alec Lasley (@allasley) January 1, 2026

By: Kyler Staley Kickoff Alabama has won the coin toss. They defer Hoosiers get the ball at the 25-yard line.

By: Kyler Staley First Indiana drive Fernando Mendoza got sacked first play. On 3rd down he got sacked again. Hoosiers punt and Alabama gets it at the Alabama 40.