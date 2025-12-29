Rose Bowl Preview: Indiana vs Alabama — Breaking Down the CFP Matchup

Shannon Griffith Lead Football Analyst for TheHoosier.com

The lights of Pasadena are about to shine on one of the biggest moments in Indiana football history.

On Monday night, Hoosier Tailgate Live turns its full attention to the Rose Bowl and the College Football Playoff, where #1 Indiana faces #9 Alabama on college football’s grandest stage. This is not a novelty appearance. This is not a Cinderella story. This is a matchup earned through consistency, discipline, and elite-level execution over the course of the 2025 season.

Tonight’s show is built to go beyond surface-level hype and dig into what truly decides CFP games — preparation, matchups, situational football, and coaching.

Indiana’s Path to Pasadena Was Earned

Indiana doesn’t arrive in the Rose Bowl because of branding or reputation. The Hoosiers arrive because they have been the most complete and consistent team in the country.

From Week 1 through the Big Ten Championship run, Indiana established an identity rooted in discipline, defensive toughness, and offensive efficiency. They avoided self-inflicted wounds, controlled game flow, and consistently won the moments that separate elite teams from talented ones.

That identity is exactly why Indiana enters the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 seed.

Respect the Opponent — Alabama Is Still Alabama

Alabama’s presence in the Rose Bowl needs no explanation. The Crimson Tide remain one of the sport’s most physically gifted and well-coached programs, capable of changing games with explosive plays and momentum swings.

What makes this matchup compelling is not Alabama’s reputation — it’s how Indiana matches up with them.

This is not about intimidation. It’s about execution.

Indiana has the defensive structure to limit explosive plays, the offensive balance to stay ahead of the chains, and the situational discipline needed to handle CFP pressure. Alabama will test every part of that structure — particularly on third down and in the red zone — and that’s where this game will be decided.

Coach Griff’s Video Room: Where the Game Is Really Won

One of the signature segments on tonight’s show is Coach Griff’s Video Room, where film study replaces talking points.

This breakdown focuses on:

Indiana’s offensive protection schemes vs Alabama’s pressure looks

How Indiana’s defensive front maintains gap integrity and edge discipline

Why first-down success dictates play-calling on both sides

The importance of eliminating free runners and mental busts

College Football Playoff games are rarely won by scheme alone. They are won by execution under stress — and Indiana has consistently shown the ability to stay composed when pressure rises.

The Numbers That Matter Most

Tonight’s podcast also features a full stat match-up using 2025 season data, highlighting where Indiana and Alabama truly separate — and where they overlap.

While raw totals tell part of the story, the most telling indicators are:

Scoring defense

Third-down efficiency

Red zone execution

Time of possession

Turnover margin

These are the categories that consistently decide CFP games, and Indiana has excelled in each throughout the season.

Stats don’t predict winners — they reveal pressure points. Tonight’s show identifies exactly where those pressure points exist.

Coaching Chess Match: Cignetti vs DeBoer

The Rose Bowl also features a fascinating coaching battle.

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti has built his program on discipline, physicality, and situational awareness. His teams are rarely out of position and rarely beat themselves.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer brings offensive creativity, tempo control, and the ability to make mid-game adjustments.

The key question is simple:

Which staff forces the other to play outside its comfort zone?

That answer may ultimately determine who advances in the College Football Playoff.

Keys to a Hoosier Victory

Tonight’s show distills the matchup down to five core keys:

Win first down Protect the quarterback Eliminate explosive plays Finish drives in the red zone Control emotion in critical moments

Indiana doesn’t need to play faster. Indiana needs to play cleaner.

Join Hoosier Tailgate Live Tonight

The Rose Bowl is not about logos or legacy — it’s about execution.

Tonight’s Hoosier Tailgate Live delivers a complete, coach-driven preview of Indiana vs Alabama, built for fans who want more than headlines and hot takes.

Live tonight at 7:30 PM ET on YouTube, we break down the film, the numbers, the matchups, and the moments that will define Indiana football’s next chapter.

This is the Rose Bowl.

This is the College Football Playoff.

And this is a moment Indiana has earned.

📺: https://www.youtube.com/live/jiRNhRsayUE?si=STVSNgL7uMFhec5E