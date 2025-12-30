Skip to main content
Indiana
Join Now

Rose Bowl Q&A: Alabama coaches, dozens of players speak ahead of Indiana-Alabama battle

Browning Headshotby: Zach Browning5 hours agoZachBrowning17

Alabama football’s coaching staff and the entire Crimson Tide travel roster spoke with the media on Tuesday morning in Pasadena ahead of Thursday’s College Football Playoff quarterfinal clash between Indiana and Alabama.

Below are their full Q&As.

Watch on Youtube! Hit that Subscribe button please!

Head Coach Kalen DeBoer

Defensive Coordinator Kane Wommack

Quarterback Ty Simpson

Wide Receiver Ryan Williams

Wide Receiver Isaiah Horton

Offensive Lineman Kadyn Proctor

Defensive Lineman Tim Keenan

Linebacker Deontae Lawson

Safety Bray Hubbard

Not yet a member of TheHoosier?  Join our community for Just $1 and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join here!

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including XFacebookYouTubeSpotifyApple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts

You may also like