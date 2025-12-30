Rose Bowl Q&A: Indiana coaches, dozens of players speak ahead of Alabama clash

Indiana football’s coaching staff and over three dozen players spoke with the media on Tuesday morning in Pasadena ahead of Indiana’s College Football Playoff quarterfinal clash with Alabama.

Below are their full Q&As (as well as transcripts of select conversations).

Watch on Youtube! Hit that Subscribe button please!

Head Coach Curt Cignetti

Offensive Line Coach Bob Bostad

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza

Quarterback Alberto Mendoza

Wide Receiver Elijah Sarratt

Wide Receiver Omar Cooper

Offensive Lineman Pat Coogan

Offensive Lineman Carter Smith

Offensive Lineman Drew Evans

Defensive End Mikail Kamara

Linebacker Aiden Fisher

Linebacker Isaiah Jones

Safety Louis Moore

Not yet a member of TheHoosier? Join our community for Just $1 and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join here!

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.