Sam Alexis announces return to Indiana for 2026-27 season

On Friday, former Indiana forward Sam Alexis was granted a temporary injunction, allowing him an additional year of eligibility to compete during the 2026-27 college basketball season. On Sunday, he announced he would be returning to Indiana on Instagram.

At 6-foot-9 and 240-pounds, Alexis averaged 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game last year for the Hoosiers. He started 23 games for Indiana after transferring in from Florida the offseason prior.

Alexis played for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Summer League this month averaging 3.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

Following the Summer League, Alexis joined Indiana down in Peru for the FISU America Games and played in three of the four games for IU. He averaged 13.0 points and 4.7 rpg and helped Indiana win a Gold Medal for Team USA.

“Adding Sam just gives us some more versatility without two of our other bigs, just to be able to sub a little bit more, also potentially slide Aiden into the four,” DeVries said. “Just so we have enough bodies to be able to do that. So we’ll look for some opportunities to do that as well, and just having his experience from last year, being around the guys — so it’s a great opportunity for us to take advantage of him, being able to participate and kind of provide some leadership from his knowledge of last year and going into this year for this group.”

The NCAA passed the 5-for-5 model beginning for the 2026-27 season which calls for an athlete’s eligibility clock to start at the moment of their initial full-time enrollment in college or at the beginning of the academic year following their 19th birthday, whichever occurs earlier.



Alexis adds to an Indiana front court that includes 7-foot-2 center Samet Yigitoglu and 6-foot-11 forward Aiden Sherrell to go with 7-foot freshman center Clemens Sokolov, who is expected to join the team in August for the fall semester.