San Fransisco transfer forward Junjie Wang taking Indiana basketball official visit

Indiana basketball is currently hosting San Fransisco University transfer power forward Junjie Wang for an official visit, sources tell TheHoosier.com. Jeff Rabjohns of Peegs.com was first to report this story.

Wang is a 6-foot-9 center that played three seasons at San Fransisco University before he decided to enter the portal this offseason. He is a native of Xuzhou, China and played for the NBA Global Academy before his college career started.

During the 2025-26 season, Wang averaged 8.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in 20.3 minutes per game as a junior. He is a versatile big man who 34.2 percent from three on 1.2 mades three-pointers per game.

He is a career 41.9 percent from the field and 68.8 percent from the free throw line.

He started 48 of the 86 games he played at San Fransisco University.

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With Indiana basketball already having commitments from Alabama transfer forward Aiden Sherrell and SMU transfer center Samet Yigitoglu, Darian DeVries and the Hoosiers are in need of a backup big man to help fill the frontcourt rotation. With Wang’s size and versatility, he could be a really strong option for Indiana basketball’s bench.

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He expected to have one year of eligibility remaining.

Below are some highlights of Junjie Wang.

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