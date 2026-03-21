Scott Dolson excited, confident in Darian DeVries heading into year two: 'We're gonna hit a stride and really get into some rhythm'

When Darian DeVries was hired at Indiana there was a clear goal and expectation of what the program would evolve to. While it wasn’t expected to be a clear transformation in year one, the hope was that a standard and culture was set to build on for future years.

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As Indiana walked off the court in Chicago at the Big Ten Tournament last week, its season had ended and a potential NCAA Tournament appearance was no longer a possibility. Finishing 18-14 overall and 9-11 in Big Ten play wasn’t what DeVries or Athletic Director Scott Dolson had planned for, and it just adds to the ongoing trend of missed postseason appearances for Indiana basketball.

“The transition in basketball — it was probably the craziest time to ever take over a program with the way the portal was,” Dolson told Don Fischer last week. “So I really commend Darian that we were able to put the roster together and at least get us through the season. But I think we’re gonna hit a stride and really get into some rhythm now that we’ve got a year under our belt.”

Indiana hired DeVries nearly a year ago, on March 18. Coinciding with the decision of a coaching change, nearly every player on the roster entered the transfer portal. DeVries brought back zero minutes from Indiana’s roster last season, while holding on to one pledge that had committed to Mike Woodson.

The message of patience was preached to the fans while a group who had never played together in any capacity learned how to win. It quickly morphed into a top-25 ranking and a style of play the fan base had been craving.

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As the season wore on, so did the difficulty in putting together a full 40-minute performance. The up-and-down play in league games saw Indiana win four in a row, and five of six, before falling six times in the final seven games to miss postseason play

“I couldn’t be more happier to have Darian here and what Darian’s done in a short time period,” said Dolson. “One thing that’s important for fans to know is that nobody has higher expectations for the program than myself, and for Darian, and we want those expectations. We do.”

As Indiana failed to make the NCAA Tournament for the eighth time in the last 10 years, the expectations that the program once had, have slipped. But, there’s no doubt that Dolson — who turned around the Indiana football program in just two years with the hire of Curt Cignetti — will look to provide all the necessary resources in order for the basketball program to see the turnaround needed.

Step one was getting a GM, or executive director, role in the program. With NIL, transfer portal and the emergence of agents for players, adding more ‘front office’ positions is something every college program has been looking at, and prioritizing.

Ryan Carr arrives after decades of experience in the NBA and with the Indiana Pacers, most notably. Industry sources have pegged Carr’s hire at Indiana as one that ‘raises the front-office bar across college basketball.’

Dolson agrees and knows that is a notable step in improving the roster, and thus, the program.



“Just recently adding Ryan Carr, that was big addition for us to make certain that in the modern world of college basketball, we make certain that we can compete on the floor,” Dolson said. “But in order to do that, you’ve got to be able to compete behind the scenes and make certain that you have the structure in place, just like with football, just like we do with other sports to be able to compete.”

While it’s easy to be discouraged by the lack of success in year one and the failed goal of making a postseason appearance — it’s clear that Scott Dolson and DeVries are aligned on what needs to be done in order to reach that goal next year.

In today’s era of college athletics, and especially in college basketball, there’s a desire and a pressure to ‘win now’. There will be certain expectations, and heightened pressure in year two, but it’s important to note the alignment between the two, and the hope for a trickle down to the fan base.



“As I talk to fans that I’m around,” Dolson said. “We all want the same thing. What Darian has done in a short time period is really put the infrastructure together to make certain that we can get back to sustained success.”

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