Scott Dolson is using a Cignetti-like mindset to continue Indiana's success in football and beyond

After Indiana’s magical 27-21 victory over Miami in the national championship game, after all the coaches and players had made their way into the locker room, and as media were rushing behind them to begin postgame interviews, Scott Dolson slowly walked towards the tunnel on the northwest side of Hard Rock Stadium.

There, fans were still gathered where the Hoosier players exited the field. Those that wanted to embrace the athletes that won on the field wanted to embrace Dolson as well. They chanted “Dolson, Dolson, Dolson,” and IU’s athletic director responded by greeting them and signing autographs.

It was a joyful moment, another pleasant memory on a night that will live on in Indiana athletics, and frankly all of college sports lore forever. And right beside the 16-0 Hoosiers and Curt Cignetti in IU history is Dolson. He played an extraordinarily integral role in facilitating the improbable turnaround of Indiana football, and the love he’s received from the fans is certainly warranted.

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And Dolson – an IU grad from 1988 and athletic director since 2020 – has done it through a committed process that nearly mirrors the process used by Cignetti with his football team. It’s been said over and over again, but the alignment and connected vision of the football program and the athletic administration has allowed for the success that we saw throughout the 2025-26 season.

“We just have this way we all work together. We’re kind of wired the same. We’re really committed to the same things. And so, when you feel that connectedness, connectivity, the results become the results,” Dolson told Rick Pizzo of Big Ten Network.

It’s not hyperbole to say that Cignetti’s process-driven attitude has rubbed off on Dolson as well. Usually, the AD would be in a position to really celebrate and bask in a national title, championing it as an achievement of the athletic department all the way up until the next season starts. It’s their job to market the title in a way that makes more revenue for the department, so it would have only been natural for Dolson to still be fixated on it as the 2026 season approaches.

But just like the football program has done since the title celebration was over in late January, Dolson has rejected complacency. He opted to turn the page immediately in similar fashion to Cignetti, showing just how far this alignment goes – and speaks heavily to Dolson’s commitment to continued excellence.

“On the airplane flying back from Miami, I remember having a long conversation with Curt about next season and really turning the page because that’s the way you have to do that,” he told Pizzo. “In a way, sometimes I catch myself not enjoying it too much because I don’t want to get complacent. I don’t want our department to get complacent.”

In choosing to operate his athletic department like a process-oriented, meticulously driven machine, Indiana looks to have success in other sports as well. Dolson has voiced his confidence in men’s basketball, and has vowed to keep the rest of Indiana’s 24 sports intact despite other schools cutting funding to support the revenue programs.

“We’re built on making certain that we maximize the opportunity for all of our student-athletes in every way, academically, athletically, personally,” he added.

Dolson is focused on moving forward with every athletic program that Indiana University fields, in hopes of making all of them national champions. In order to do so, he demands discipline from his department, again, in a very Cignetti-esque way.

“I don’t want anyone to feel like we’re the smartest people in the room. We’ve got this whole thing figured out because it’s all fleeting and we can get humbled pretty quickly,” Dolson explained. “We don’t sit around thinking we’re the greatest thing to ever come into administrative or leadership or coaching. We really think we got a lot of work to do.”

If you said that this was a quote from Cignetti, and not Dolson, that’d be pretty believable. Not only are they in lockstep in running the football program, but in the overall vision toward success in all areas. Dolson obviously has different responsibilities. But winning in any position boils down to the same disciplined qualities.

It appears that Dolson has those, and what he’s done with the IU athletic department serves as the evidence. Those fans in Miami didn’t wait for Dolson to approach the tunnel for nothing; they were genuinely appreciative of what he’s done for their athletic department.

But as I’m sure those same fans are still infatuated with Indiana’s 16-0 national title (as they should be), Dolson has moved on, because he believes he can make every program at Indiana better through more hard work and determination.

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