Season 4 Begins: Breaking Down Indiana’s Road to 2026 Success

By Coach Shannon Griffith

Hoosier Tailgate | TheHoosier.com

There is something different about this time of year.

The anticipation. The optimism. The belief that another Indiana football season could once again be special.

For the first time since Curt Cignetti arrived in Bloomington, expectations are no longer centered around whether Indiana can compete—they’re centered around how far the Hoosiers can go.

That’s why we’re launching Season 4 of Hoosier Tailgate with a brand-new four-part series that previews every opponent on Indiana’s 2026 schedule.

This isn’t just another schedule breakdown.

This is a coach’s scouting report.

Every opponent will be analyzed through the same lens a coaching staff uses—personnel, coaching philosophy, strengths, weaknesses, key matchups, and the questions each team will try to answer before they walk into Memorial Stadium or host the Hoosiers on their own field.

Tonight: The Non-Conference Slate

Our first episode focuses on Indiana’s opening three games:

Week 1: North Texas

North Texas Week 2: Howard

Howard Week 3: Western Kentucky

On paper, many fans will immediately circle these as games Indiana should win.

But every opener presents unique challenges, and each opponent brings a different style to the table.

North Texas enters 2026 with a new coaching staff led by Neal Brown, who is looking to establish a more physical brand of football after taking over the Mean Green program. Howard begins a new chapter under Ted White, one of the greatest players in school history, while Western Kentucky remains one of the most consistent Group of Five programs in the country under Tyson Helton.

Each presents a different test—and understanding those differences is where preparation begins.

College Football Is Changing Again

Before we dive into Indiana’s schedule, we’ll discuss several of the biggest stories shaping the sport.

The NCAA’s newly adopted “5-for-5” eligibility model represents one of the most significant changes to roster management in decades, replacing the previous four-seasons-in-five-years framework with five full seasons of competition inside a continuous eligibility window. The change is already generating discussion across college athletics—and legal challenges from athletes who argue the rule should apply retroactively.

We’ll also examine one of the newest recruiting trends affecting programs across the country.

As recruiting services continue updating player rankings throughout the cycle, prospects who move from three-star to four-star status are finding themselves with increased market value in the NIL era. Schools are increasingly having to re-recruit committed players as their profiles—and expectations—change.

It is another reminder that recruiting no longer ends when a commitment is announced.

Coach Griff’s Film Room Returns

One of the most popular segments on Hoosier Tailgate is back.

Tonight, we’ll head into the Film Room to break down one of Indiana’s most successful offensive concepts from 2025:

Inside Zone.

At first glance, it appears to be a simple running play.

It isn’t.

We’ll show why it became the foundation of Indiana’s rushing attack, how the offensive line creates movement at the point of attack, why the running back’s read is so important, and how Curt Cignetti and his staff paired the Inside Zone with Run-Pass Option (RPO) concepts to consistently put defenses in conflict.

Sometimes the best plays aren’t the most complicated.

They’re simply the ones executed the best.

Looking Ahead

This series is designed to prepare Hoosier fans for the season ahead.

Each week, we’ll preview the next three opponents on Indiana’s schedule, giving you the same type of scouting report coaches develop during game week.

If you enjoy football beyond the final score—if you enjoy understanding why teams succeed, how schemes fit personnel, and what truly determines winning football—this series is for you.

Season 4 begins tonight.

We’ll see you live at 7:30 PM ET on Hoosier Tailgate.

Fast. Physical. Relentless.

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