'Seize the moment': Days after winning National Championship, Kaelon Black turning heads at Senior Bowl practice

Following a terrific senior season and National Championship run with Indiana, running back Kaelon Black wasted no time getting back on the field at the Senior Bowl.

The Senior Bowl, which is the longest continually running all-star game in football, is the first step of the NFL Draft process for numerous seniors following the end of their college seasons.

>> Join TheHoosier.com today and receive a subscription for just $1 <<

Black arrived in Alabama for Senior Bowl practice this week and quickly turned heads — adding to his spectacular last six months.

“I just wanted to take advantage of the opportunity,” Black told reporters this week. “Being able to show the scouts what I can do immediately after something like a national championship. My body felt pretty good afterwards, and I just wanted to show the scouts what I could do.”

Black, who is projected as a late round draft pick or undrafted, is coming off of a season in which he ran for 1,040 yards and 10 touchdowns on 186 carries. His 5.6 yards per carry were 4th best among Big Ten runners with at least 125 carries on the season. His 1,040 yards were sixth among Big Ten backs.

During Indiana’s playoff run, he ran for 241 yards on 5.5 yards per carry with three touchdowns across three games against Alabama, Oregon and Miami. He had 17 carries for 79 yards in the National Championship game.

During his first five years of college, Black had just seven total touchdowns.

“I was surprised Black decided to participate in the Senior Bowl considering he had helped Indiana win its first ever national championship just a week earlier,” NFL.com writer Daniel Jeremiah wrote. “The decision speaks to his competitiveness and won’t go unnoticed by NFL teams. And somehow, he didn’t look like a guy who had just wrapped up a 16-game season. Everything he did was full speed. I give the 1,000-yard rusher a lot of credit.

His quick burst and solid frame — at 5-foot-10 and 215 pounds — provide a lot of power and agility, and Black mentions Packers’ Josh Jacobs as someone he tries to model his game after.

Beyond the running, however, Black wants his pass protection to stand out to scouts and executives the most.

“I would say pass protection, because in our offense at Indiana, it was always if you couldn’t pass protect, you weren’t really going to be on the field,” Black said. “So being able to pass protect along with running routes and also running the ball hard, those were the keys.”

Across six seasons between James Madison and Indiana, he combined for 3,124 all-purpose yards with 23 total touchdowns.

While he proved this year that he can not only be a dynamic option out of the backfield, but also a terrific locker room and culture setter, he’s out to keep turning heads until he hears his name called in April.

“I’m preparing for this moment right here,” he said. “I just feel like I’m going to seize the moment, and I’m not going to let the moment seize me.”

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content on X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.