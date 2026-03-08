Series Recap: Indiana drops opening Big Ten series to Washington

Indiana opened Big Ten play this weekend at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington hoping to establish early momentum in conference action. Instead, the Hoosiers left the first series of league play with familiar frustration.

After taking the opener Friday night behind strong pitching, Indiana dropped the final two games of the weekend as Washington claimed the series.

The Hoosiers’ struggles largely came down to situational offense. Over the three games, Indiana went 4-for-26 (.153) with runners in scoring position and 6-for-49 (.122) with runners on base.

The series result also continued an unwanted trend. For the third consecutive season, Indiana dropped its first Big Ten series of the year.

Here is how the weekend unfolded.

Indiana rides trio of pitchers to win opener

Indiana began conference play Friday night with a formula that has carried it through much of the early season: dependable starting pitching, steady relief and timely offense.

Behind a strong outing from starter Tony Neubeck and three scoreless innings from the bullpen, the Hoosiers secured a 4–2 victory over Washington to open the series.

Neubeck set the tone.

The graduate left-hander worked six innings and allowed two runs while tying a career high with nine strikeouts. He did not issue a walk and continued a sharp start to the season, lowering his ERA to 1.46.

Washington briefly pulled even in the fourth inning when designated hitter Jackson Hotchkiss launched a solo home run to center field. Neubeck quickly settled back in, retiring the next seven hitters he faced before handing the game to the bullpen in the sixth.

From there, Indiana’s relief corps handled the rest.

Head coach Jeff Mercer has leaned on a multi-arm approach early this season, pairing starters with bullpen depth rather than extending one pitcher deep into games.

Gavin Seebold took the ball in the middle innings and delivered two scoreless frames with four strikeouts. The right-hander has yet to allow a run this season.

Closer Jackson Yarberry finished the job in the ninth. Washington moved the tying run into scoring position with two outs, but Yarberry induced a ground ball to end the game and collect his second save.

Indiana’s pitching staff combined for 13 strikeouts without issuing a walk.

At the plate, the Hoosiers delivered timely swings.

Hogan Denny and Brayden Ricketts each produced two-out RBI doubles earlier in the game. In the sixth inning, freshman Landen Fry broke the tie with a run-scoring double before Caleb Koskie followed with an RBI single down the right-field line.

Seven different Hoosiers recorded hits in the win, with Koskie the only player finishing with multiple.

With effective pitching and timely offense, Indiana opened Big Ten play with a victory.

Washington quiets Indiana bats to even series

Momentum from the opener did not carry into Saturday.

Washington evened the series with a 9–2 win, limiting Indiana’s offense and steadily building its lead throughout the afternoon.

The Hoosiers struck first with a run in the opening inning but were unable to sustain pressure at the plate. Indiana finished with five hits and did not draw a walk against the Huskies’ pitching staff.

Washington starter Jackson Thomas dictated the pace of the game. The right-hander consistently filled the strike zone, allowing just three hits and one unearned run across seven innings.

Indiana’s offense stalled in the middle of the game. After Will Moore singled in the third inning, the Hoosiers went five innings without another hit until Moore added another base knock in the eighth.

Meanwhile, Washington gradually expanded its advantage.

The Huskies scored twice in the second inning, added another run in the fourth and broke the game open with a three-run sixth. Washington finished with nine runs on 11 hits.

Sophomore left-hander Brayton Thomas started for Indiana and worked into the fifth inning. He recorded four strikeouts but issued several early walks that helped Washington generate scoring opportunities.

Indiana did find some positives out of the bullpen late in the game.

Freshman Ivan Mastalski delivered two scoreless innings while striking out four, continuing a strong early stretch in relief. Freshman Xavier Carrera also saw action as the Hoosiers worked through several arms late in the contest.

Indiana’s lone extra-base hit came in the ninth inning when Cooper Malamazian lifted a solo home run to left field.

By then, Washington had already secured the win and forced a decisive rubber match.

Washington pulls away to win rubber match

Sunday’s finale began with promise for Indiana.

The Hoosiers jumped in front early but could not maintain that momentum as Washington surged late to claim a 13–4 victory and the weekend series.

Indiana took the lead in the first inning when Cooper Malamazian lined a two-run single. Jake Hanley added another run in the fourth inning with a solo home run.

From there, however, Washington took control.

The Huskies strung together scoring opportunities across the middle innings and ultimately scored 11 unanswered runs to pull away.

Indiana entered the day without its typical Sunday starter, forcing the pitching staff to piece together the game early.

Reagan Rivera handled the first four innings before the Hoosiers turned to the bullpen. Kaden Jacobi provided a stretch of stability, but Washington broke the game open in the sixth inning when catcher Colton Bower launched a two-run home run to give the Huskies the lead.

Bower finished the day with three home runs.

Indiana had opportunities but could not capitalize.

The Hoosiers struggled in key offensive situations and were halted by double plays in pivotal moments, including one with the bases loaded in the first inning. Indiana finished the game hitting just .100 with runners aboard.

Hanley finished with three hits, and Malamazian drove in two runs, but Indiana could not keep pace once Washington’s offense found rhythm.

