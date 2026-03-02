Series Recap: Indiana splits four-game set at Western Kentucky

Indiana’s four-game stretch at Nick Denes Field tested its pitching depth, exposed familiar offensive droughts and, by Sunday afternoon, delivered a response when it needed one.

The Hoosiers dropped a tightly contested opener Friday, split a Saturday doubleheader that featured two drastically different scripts and salvaged the series with a controlled win in Sunday’s finale.

Across four games in three days, Indiana received strong outings from its starting rotation, stretched its bullpen across 36 innings and saw Brayden Ricketts emerge as the weekend’s most productive bat.

The result was a series split and a 5-7 record heading into the first full week of March.

Here is how the weekend in Bowling Green, Kentucky unfolded.

Pitcher’s duel slips away from Indiana on Friday

Indiana turned to staff ace Tony Neubeck in the opener, and for most of the afternoon, he delivered his most complete outing of the season.

The graduate left-hander worked 5 1/3 innings of one-run baseball, striking out five without issuing a walk. He threw 50 of his 71 pitches for strikes and reached into the sixth inning for the first time this year. The only damage came on back-to-back doubles in the fourth.

It was more than enough to keep Indiana within reach.

The offense, however, struggled to capitalize on its chances. Freshman Landen Fry lined a ball directly at the second baseman in the fourth inning, resulting in an inning-ending double play. Two innings later, Hogan Denny grounded into another double play with two runners aboard and no outs.

Western Kentucky reliever Mick Uebelhor retired 11 consecutive Hoosiers and carried a shutout into the ninth.

Cooper Malamazian finally put Indiana on the board with an RBI double into the left-center gap, trimming the deficit to three. Freshman Owen ten Oever represented the tying run at the plate but grounded out to end the game.

Indiana fell 4-1 in the opener despite receiving one of its sharpest starting performances of the season.

Saturday doubleheader split defined by contrast

Saturday unfolded in two entirely different directions. The opener was controlled and efficient. The nightcap turned chaotic.

In the first game, Indiana pieced together a bullpen victory behind timely relief and just enough offense.

Brayton Thomas started and allowed one run over 4 2/3 innings, striking out four. Gavin Seebold entered in the fifth and once again steadied the middle innings, tossing 3 1/3 scoreless frames to earn the win — he has now opened the season with 11 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings.

Jackson Yarberry recorded a 1-2-3 ninth for the save.

The defense wavered at times — three errors were charged — but none resulted in unearned runs. The only damage against Indiana pitching came on a solo home run.

At the plate, Brayden Ricketts led the way with three hits and an RBI. Jake Hanley and Caleb Koskie added two hits apiece as Indiana out-hit Western Kentucky 10-4 in a 3-1 win.

The second game bore little resemblance to the first.

Western Kentucky scored four runs before Indiana recorded its first out and built an early cushion that forced the Hoosiers to play from behind all evening.

Hogan Denny launched his third home run of the season. Koskie drove in four runs. Jake Hanley crushed a three-run home run that cleared the trees beyond right field. The Hoosiers erased multiple deficits and cut the margin to two on more than one occasion.

But the bullpen was stretched thin in the fourth game in three days.

Reagan Rivera was tagged early. Pete Haas absorbed innings. Kellen English flashed velocity but struggled with command. Western Kentucky continued to capitalize on free bases.

Kaden Jacobi and freshman Ivan Mastalski combined to quiet things late, with Mastalski delivering two scoreless innings, but Indiana ultimately ran out of outs.

The Hoosiers dropped the nightcap 14-12.

Brayden Ricketts powers Sunday victory

Indiana entered Sunday needing length from its starter and production from the middle of the lineup.

It received both.

Brayden Ricketts delivered the loudest performance of his young career, launching the first two home runs of his collegiate career. His three-run blast in the first inning gave Indiana an early advantage. A solo home run in the eighth added insurance.

Ricketts finished the weekend 9-for-15 with two home runs and seven RBIs.

Senior Jackson Bergman matched the offensive spark with another steady outing, working five innings and allowing two runs, one earned. Conner Linn followed with three innings of one-run relief before Yarberry recorded the final three outs.

Indiana won 7-3 to secure the series split.

