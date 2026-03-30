Series Recap: Indiana swept on the road by ranked Nebraska

Indiana baseball took a trip to Lincoln this past weekend for a Big Ten series at No. 24 Nebraska.

The Hoosiers dropped Friday’s opener by one run after trimming a five-run deficit, fell behind late in Saturday’s game as Nebraska pulled away and were unable to hold an early lead in Sunday’s finale as the Huskers completed the sweep.

Across the three games, Indiana remained within reach into the middle innings each day but could not match Nebraska’s late-inning production.

Indiana unable to complete Friday comeback

Indiana nearly erased a five-run deficit Friday night but came up short in a 6–5 loss to Nebraska in the series opener at Haymarket Park.

Nebraska capitalized on defensive miscues to build its lead, scoring multiple unearned runs while taking advantage of extended innings. Indiana’s pitching limited damage overall, but the extra opportunities proved costly.

After being held in check through the first five innings, the Hoosiers sent all nine hitters to the plate in the sixth and cut the deficit to one. Caleb Koskie scored on a wild pitch to start the rally, Owen ten Oever followed with an RBI single and Hogan Denny delivered the biggest swing of the inning with a two-run single.

The surge trimmed a five-run deficit down to 5–4 and shifted momentum. The Cornhuskers, however, responded in the bottom half with a key run, creating separation that ultimately held.

Indiana added one more in the seventh on an RBI groundout from Cole Decker to pull within a run again, but the Hoosiers could not complete the comeback. Nebraska’s bullpen retired the final six hitters in order to close out the Friday night win.

Indiana finished with five runs but left its final push incomplete, dropping its sixth one-run game of the season in the opener.

Nebraska pulls away in seventh to secure series win

Indiana worked its way back into the game Saturday afternoon, but a decisive seventh inning from Nebraska broke it open in a 12–7 loss for the Hoosiers.

After being held in check through five innings, Indiana broke through in the sixth. Brayden Ricketts reached base ahead of a single from Cole Decker, setting the stage for Owen ten Oever. The freshman pinch hitter delivered, driving a three-run home run to left-center to cut the deficit and bring Indiana within striking distance.

Indiana carried that momentum into the next frame.

With the bases loaded in the seventh, Cooper Malamazian drew a walk to force in a run and trim the lead to one. The Hoosiers had a chance to do more damage but left the bases loaded as the Cornhuskers escaped the inning.

Nebraska capitalized on a series of free passes and defensive lapses in the home half of the seventh, stringing together hits with two outs to extend the lead. The inning snowballed quickly, turning a one-run game into a multi-run deficit that Indiana could not recover from.

Indiana’s pitching staff struggled to limit traffic throughout the afternoon. The Hoosiers issued eight walks and hit five batters, giving Nebraska repeated opportunities to build innings.

Tony Neubeck started for Indiana and worked into the fourth inning before the bullpen took over. Ivan Mastalski provided a steady bridge into the middle innings, and Jackson Yarberry delivered a key appearance with the bases loaded in the sixth to keep the game within reach.

Nebraska’s seventh inning ultimately decided the game, and the series, leaving Indiana looking to avoid the sweep in Sunday’s finale.

Nebraska pulls away late to complete sweep

Indiana struck first Sunday afternoon but could not sustain it, as Nebraska used a late surge to pull away for a 12–4 win and complete the series sweep in Lincoln.

The Hoosiers opened the game with immediate pressure. Cole Decker reached to start the game before Hogan Denny drove him in with a double.

Indiana continued to build the inning with additional baserunners, and Caleb Koskie added an RBI single to make it 2–0 early.

Nebraska answered over the next several innings, gradually erasing the deficit and eventually moving in front.

Indiana briefly pulled even in the sixth when Landen Fry connected for a solo home run, tying the game and keeping the Hoosiers within reach. But the momentum quickly shifted back.

Nebraska responded with a decisive stretch across the middle and late innings, stringing together hits and capitalizing on extended innings to build separation. The Huskers scored repeatedly after the game was tied, turning a close contest into a multi-run lead.

Indiana’s pitching staff was stretched throughout the afternoon. Gavin Seebold worked 3.1 innings in relief and was charged with six runs, while Brayton Thomas went 3.1 innings as the afternoon’s starter.

Indiana generated early offense and briefly matched Nebraska into the middle innings, but the Huskers’ late production created the gap that closed out the weekend.

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