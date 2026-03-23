Series Recap: Indiana wins first Big Ten series, takes two of three from Minnesota

Indiana secured its first Big Ten series win of the season this past weekend against Minnesota by taking two of three games at Bart Kaufman Field.

The Hoosiers rallied from an early deficit to win Friday’s opener and followed with a power-driven performance Saturday to secure the series before Minnesota responded in the finale to avoid a sweep.

Across the three games, Indiana combined timely offense with steady pitching in its two wins, while Minnesota capitalized early in the finale to close the weekend.

Here is how the series unfolded in Bloomington.

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Indiana rallies from early deficit to take series opener

Indiana’s weekend began with a jolt Friday night.

Minnesota struck quickly, capitalizing on early command issues from starter Reagan Rivera to build a multi-run lead before many in Bart Kaufman Field had settled into their seats.

Indiana responded with perhaps its most complete offensive showing of conference play and paired it with dominant bullpen work, erasing a four-run deficit and closing out an 8–6 win over Minnesota in the series opener.

After falling behind early, the Hoosiers answered with traffic and pressure at the plate. Cooper Malamazian jumpstarted the response with a two-run triple, and the lineup continued to turn over with consistent contact. By the end of the night, Indiana’s top half of the order had controlled the game, combining for double-digit hits and repeatedly putting stress on Minnesota’s pitching staff.

Jake Hanley anchored the effort. The sophomore first baseman delivered four hits, including a game-tying home run that erased the early deficit and reset the game in the middle innings. His swing in the fifth inning brought Indiana all the way back.

From there, Indiana found just enough.

A wild pitch allowed the go-ahead run to cross in the fifth, and a groundout from freshman Davian Carrera added a critical insurance run in a moment where simple execution mattered more than anything else.

Meanwhile, Indiana’s bullpen delivered its best collective performance of the season.

After early damage, the Hoosiers pieced together zero after zero. Kaden Jacobi provided a clean inning to stabilize the middle of the game before handing the ball to Gavin Seebold with the lead intact.

The graduate right-hander stretched across four innings, allowing just one hit while striking out six and recording the final 12 outs to seal a Friday win for the Hoosiers. He overpowered the middle of Minnesota’s lineup, including its top bats, and ended the night with a strikeout-filled ninth inning that left no doubt.

It was not a perfect performance. It was not a clean one. But for a team searching for traction still early in Big Ten play, it was something just as valuable. It was a response.

Indiana absorbed the early punch, answered it with sustained offense and trusted its bullpen to carry the rest. On Friday night, that combination was enough.

Power surge lifts Indiana to series-clinching win

For four innings Saturday afternoon, Indiana had nothing to show for its at-bats.

Not a hit. Not a crack in Minnesota’s control of the game. Then, in the span of a few swings, everything changed.

Indiana erupted for five runs in the fifth inning, all of it powered by the long ball, and rode that burst to a 7–2 win over Minnesota, securing its first Big Ten series victory of the season.

Brayden Ricketts opened the fifth inning by turning on a pitch and sending it over the wall in left, finally putting Indiana on the board after a quiet start. Moments later, Cole Decker followed with another drive to nearly the same spot, tying the game and igniting the dugout.

The inning was far from finished.

Later in the frame, Hanley stepped in and delivered the swing that defined the afternoon, lifting a three-run home run to left to cap the surge and give Indiana a lead it would not give back.

The response reflected an approach that never drifted, even as Minnesota starter Isaac Morton cruised early. Indiana stayed within its plan, waited for pitches it could handle and capitalized when the opportunities finally appeared.

Landen Fry added an RBI single to extend the lead in the sixth, and Caleb Koskie followed in the seventh with another run-scoring hit as Indiana continued to create separation. Nearly the entire lineup contributed, with production spread throughout the order and runs coming from multiple spots.

On the mound, starter Tony Neubeck provided the foundation.

The veteran left-hander worked through six innings, allowing two runs while striking out eight. After surrendering early runs, he settled into rhythm and limited Minnesota’s chances to build any sustained momentum.

Indiana turned to Jacob Vogel and Jackson Yarberry out of the bullpen to cover the final three innings, and the pair delivered without allowing a run, closing out a game that had shifted decisively in the middle innings.

What began as a quiet afternoon at the plate turned into something far more definitive. Indiana found its offense all at once, in a stretch that changed the game and, ultimately, secured the series.

Minnesota strikes early, avoids sweep in finale

Indiana had the chance to finish the weekend with a sweep entering Sunday’s finale. Instead, Sunday unraveled almost immediately.

Minnesota jumped on the Hoosiers early and never let the game settle, building a lead in the opening innings and riding it to a 14–2 win to close the series.

After Indiana’s pitching had steadied the first two games of the weekend, Minnesota flipped the script in the finale, forcing an early call to the bullpen and stringing together extra-base damage to create separation. Three home runs accounted for much of that damage, allowing the Gophers to seize control before Indiana could find its footing.

Brayton Thomas, who had been one of Indiana’s most reliable arms through the first month of the season, did not have his usual command. The sophomore left-hander was tagged for multiple early runs and exited before the second inning could fully settle, leaving Indiana to piece together the rest of the afternoon with its bullpen.

Indiana cycled through a number of arms just to navigate the remaining innings, turning to a mix of relievers as Minnesota continued to apply pressure and extend its lead.

Offensively, the Hoosiers never found a consistent rhythm. There was contact, but not enough traffic. Minnesota’s staff limited free passes and kept Indiana from building sustained innings, forcing the Hoosiers to play from behind throughout the afternoon.

Sunday served as a sharp contrast to the first two games of the weekend. Where Indiana had controlled innings and capitalized on key moments Friday and Saturday, Minnesota did so in the finale, jumping ahead early and never allowing the game to tighten.

Even with the lopsided finish, the larger picture remained intact. Indiana had already done enough to secure its first Big Ten series win of the season.

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