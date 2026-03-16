Series Recap: Oregon sweeps Indiana in Eugene

Indiana traveled west hoping to gain traction early in Big Ten play, but the Hoosiers instead left PK Park searching for answers.

Despite competitive pitching performances throughout the weekend and holding a late lead in Sunday’s finale, Indiana dropped all three games of the series to Oregon. The Hoosiers lost a tight opener Friday, struggled to generate offense in Saturday’s setback and watched a five-run lead disappear in Sunday’s finale.

Across the three games, Indiana’s pitching staff kept the Ducks within reach for long stretches, but the Hoosiers were unable to produce enough offense to capitalize. The lineup managed just nine runs in the series and was repeatedly stalled by strikeouts and missed opportunities.

The result pushed Indiana to 7–12 overall and 1–5 in Big Ten play as the Hoosiers continued a challenging start to conference competition.

Here is how the weekend in Eugene unfolded.

Indiana drops tight opener on Friday night

Indiana received another strong effort from its pitching staff Friday night but could not generate enough offense late in a 3–2 loss to Oregon in the series opener.

The Hoosiers grabbed an early lead and held it through the middle innings before the Ducks pushed across three unanswered runs to take control.

Indiana turned to graduate right-hander Reagan Rivera as the opening arm after adjusting its weekend rotation. Rivera delivered four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out three. His fastball command kept Oregon’s lineup quiet through the first third of the game.

The Hoosiers scratched across the game’s first run in the opening inning. Brayden Ricketts lined a two-out double to center field and eventually came home when Oregon starter Will Sanford uncorked consecutive wild pitches.

Indiana extended the lead in the fourth inning, but from there, the offense stalled.

Indiana left runners stranded in each of the final four innings and finished the game just 1-for-15 with runners on base. The Hoosiers managed only five hits overall and struck out 13 times against Oregon’s pitching staff.

Oregon began its comeback in the fifth inning and tied the game an inning later when Maddox Maloney launched a solo home run off Indiana reliever Gavin Seebold.

The Ducks took the lead in the seventh, and while the Hoosiers had one final chance in the ninth inning, the tying run was left stranded at second base as Oregon closed out the victory.

Oregon clinches series win as Indiana bats stall again

Indiana’s offensive struggles continued Saturday afternoon as Oregon secured the series with a 5–1 win.

The Hoosiers managed just two hits on the day and were unable to solve Oregon starter Collin Clarke, who kept Indiana’s lineup quiet for most of the afternoon.

Oregon built its advantage early, scoring across the second, third and fourth innings to take control of the game.

Cole Decker provided Indiana’s only offense. The sophomore outfielder connected on a solo home run to right field for the first long ball of his collegiate career, accounting for the Hoosiers’ lone run.

Outside of Decker’s blast and a single from catcher T.J. Schuyler, Indiana struggled to generate traffic on the bases. The top seven spots in the Hoosiers’ lineup were held hitless as Oregon’s pitching staff consistently worked ahead in counts.

Indiana did create a brief opportunity in the sixth inning when two runners reached with no outs, but the Hoosiers were unable to bring either across.

Graduate left-hander Tony Neubeck started for Indiana and recorded five strikeouts while walking just one batter across four innings. Oregon’s lineup capitalized on a few mistakes, however, launching three home runs to account for much of the scoring.

Indiana’s bullpen kept the game within reach the rest of the way.

Freshman Ivan Mastalski delivered two scoreless innings in relief, continuing a strong early season out of the bullpen. Kellen English and Pete Haas handled the final two frames as the Hoosiers worked through the remainder of the contest.

Ducks rally late to complete sweep

Indiana appeared poised to salvage the final game of the weekend Sunday afternoon, but Oregon’s offense surged late to secure a 7–6 comeback victory.

The Hoosiers built an early cushion, scoring twice in each of the first three innings to take control of the game. An RBI groundout from Brayden Ricketts and a run-scoring single from Cooper Malamazian helped Indiana strike first, and the Hoosiers carried a 6–1 lead into the middle innings.

From there, the momentum shifted.

Oregon’s bullpen stabilized the game while Indiana’s offense stalled. The Ducks turned to left-handed reliever Toby Twist, who delivered three scoreless innings in the middle of the game and helped halt the Hoosiers’ early surge.

Indiana did not score again after the third inning and generated limited pressure the rest of the afternoon.

Sophomore left-hander Brayton Thomas started for the Hoosiers and worked four innings while allowing one run. He struck out a career-high five batters and kept Oregon’s lineup quiet early despite dealing with fatigue.

The Ducks began their comeback in the sixth inning. A bases-clearing double cut into Indiana’s lead before Oregon added another extra-base hit to pull within one run.

Oregon eventually pulled even in the eighth and completed the rally in the ninth.

Indiana’s bullpen pieced together the middle innings after Thomas exited, but the Ducks’ late pressure proved decisive.

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