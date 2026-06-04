Shaped by setback and experience, Tyler Morris is poised to make an impact for Indiana in 2026

As Indiana began practice outside Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., there was a new face running routes, catching passes and participating in Indiana’s preparations for the 2026 CFP Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game.

But it wasn’t a new face at all — at least not exactly. It was wide receiver Tyler Morris back in action, the Michigan transfer who tore his ACL during the third spring practice of 2025 and was forced to miss the Hoosiers’ entire 16-0 title run.

This kind of injury was nothing new to Morris, who tore his ACL during his high school junior season, which was played during the spring due to COVID restrictions in the fall. He missed his entire senior season of high school football at Nazareth Academy in the Chicago suburbs, eerily similar to being forced to miss his senior college season last fall.

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But Morris learned from that experience and understood that a setback like that wasn’t the end and that it would take effort to push through it. With past recovery as an asset, Morris was determined to get back onto the field before Indiana’s season was over, even if it was for practice as IU was getting ready for the College Football Playoff. His recovery was swift enough that he was able to practice — albeit in a limited capacity — less than 10 months after his noncontact knee injury.

It took the media viewing the practice by surprise and was a positive signal for things to come. He practiced with the team throughout the title run, and made even larger strides during spring practice. He’s expected to be a key contributor for Indiana in 2026, and what’s been seen throughout the recovery process points to experience with a similar injury guiding Morris along the way.

“Knees are tough, they take a while,” Curt Cignetti said after a spring practice in April. “It’s a process. I think he was a little tentative early on in the spring, and I think he’s starting to gain confidence.”

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“This year, I spent a lot of time working on my own” Morris said during the Hoosiers at Huber’s event last week. “I don’t plan on wasting that time and coming back and being lazy.I just wanted to come back and prove to the team and prove to myself that I am who I believe I am, and just be the best player I can be for this team.”

For fans, Huber’s may have been the first time they’ve ever seen Morris because of his absence during games, but inside Indiana’s facilities, folks have certainly noticed everything the former Wolverine did to expedite the recovery process.

This involved physical therapy on his own and with the training staff, but Morris was also active inside the locker room as a veteran leadership voice. He had gone through a national title run before, one that involved a Big Ten championship and a Rose Bowl — Morris caught a TD pass against Alabama in that Rose Bowl.

Jan 17, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Tyler Morris (9) participates in a practice for the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Despite not logging a single snap on the field during 2025, Morris’ experience was used as an asset, and it was certainly noticed in a positive manner. “We looked for him to provide leadership” Cignetti said at Huber’s.

“Even when he was injured, he was always trying to coach us up where he saw stuff going wrong, and he did everything he could to get back on the field and I’m really excited to see what he can do this season” Charlie Becker added during spring ball.

Morris will join Becker in what looks to be one of the best receiving rooms in the country. Those two, alongside additions Nick Marsh and Shazz Preston, give IU a lot of talent, but also considerable depth when you factor in Lebron Bond and Davion Chandler as well.

Spring ball provided the opportunity for this receiving corps to start forming chemistry, not only among themselves but with TCU transfer quarterback Josh Hoover. He’ll be the one leading the offense in 2026, and Morris has already displayed a camaraderie with his new signal-caller.

In Indiana’s spring game, Morris caught five passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. His 70-yard score was thrown by backup quarterback Grant Wilson, but among Hoover’s seven completed passes on the night, four were to Morris. He was the go-to guy from the slot and was successful over the middle of the field, where Indiana’s RPO system usually thrives with quick passes.

“He’s unbelievable,” Hoover said about Morris after the spring game. “He’s got a lot of feel, a lot of experience, and so someone like that is always really good to have around. He’s a playmaker with the ball, catches it well, and I’m looking forward to developing that chemistry with him.”

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It was visibly apparent that when Hoover was frequently under duress in the spring game (mostly due to the depleted offensive line due to injuries), Morris was a safety blanket to throw the ball to. It’s possible that this is the role Morris carves out during the regular season, but he can also be a vertical threat when need be.

“We’re going to need him. He’s an experienced guy who can probably play all three positions. … I like what I saw out there,” Cignetti added after the spring game.

He was very versatile during his time at Michigan because he had to be. Morris was never the No. 1 guy on some very successful teams in Ann Arbor and needed to find success in several areas in order to earn playing time.

“He also returned punts at Michigan and did a nice job catching the ball. That’s the No. 1 job criteria for punt return. He’s a real smart guy that can run a lot of positions” Cignetti explained during spring ball.

And now, after missing all of 2025, he embarks on his final college football season with a third career national championship in mind. It took several dedicated months of recovery to get back to full strength, but Morris was able to do so while also remaining a leader inside the facility.

His high school ACL tear cut that chapter of his life short, but in college, Morris gets another chance. With experience on his side, as well as a versatile skill set, Morris is expected to be a key contributor on Indiana’s 2026 offense. And Cignett made his expectations clear: “We’re really looking forward to him.”

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