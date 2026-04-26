6 Hoosiers sign with NFL teams as undrafted free agents, totaling 14 Indiana players sent to pros

After a program-record number of Hoosiers were selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, several more national champions were signed as undrafted free agents. Six total Indiana players were picked up by NFL franchises after the draft, totaling 14 Hoosiers headed to the pros following eight draftees throughout the weekend in Pittsburgh.

Here’s the full list of those who will get their shot at NFL football following a historic 16-0 season at Indiana:

2026 NFL Draft Live Tracker: Indiana set to see record number of players selected

EDGE Mikail Kamara – San Francisco 49ers

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mikail Kamara celebrates after defeating the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kamara has been one of the pillars of Indiana football during the Curt Cignetti era, and his football journey leads him to San Francisco to team up with Kaelon Black, who was taken by the Niners in the third round. He’ll join former IU teammate CJ West in San Francisco as well, with the defensive tackle taken in the fourth round of last year’s draft.

As an edge rusher who occasionally played in the stud position, Kamara was one of the Big Ten’s best defensive linemen throughout his two seasons with the Hoosiers, earning All-Big Ten first team in 2024 and an honorable mention in 2025.

He started every single game for the Hoosiers throughout the two years, and now gets to compete for an NFL roster spot after being an FCS player for James Madison all the way back in 2020. He and Cignetti made the jump to FBS together at JMU, and then the transition to the Big Ten with Indiana. Now, Kamara is signed with the 49ers to continue a fantastic journey.

S Devan Boykin – Pittsburgh Steelers

Following five years at NC State, Boykin joined Indiana for the 2025 season and had an incredibly productive time in Bloomington. He started 10 of 16 games for the Hoosiers during their national championship season, largely in the role as rover – hybrid between defensive back and linebacker, but closest to another safety.

In his redshirt season with IU, Boykin totaled 60 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. He was a key addition on the Indiana defense and played a crucial role in forming an elite secondary.

He’ll join Riley Nowakowski in Pittsburgh, as the Steelers saw Boykin’s potential and picked him up as an undrafted free agent.

S Louis Moore – Miami Dolphins

Moore will return to where Indiana captured its national championship, as the Miami Dolphins signed the safety after he went undrafted following an All-American and All-Big Ten first-team season with the Hoosiers in 2025.

Moore’s career began in 2019 in juco, but joined IU in 2022 during the Tom Allen era. Following the change in leadership with Cignetti, Moore transferred to Ole Miss for the 2024 season. But he rejoined Indiana for his final go-around in college football in 2025.

After winning a legal battle with the NCAA for his final season of eligibility, Moore started all 16 games for the Hoosiers, totaling 90 tackles and leading IU with six interceptions on the season. After a wild journey to get to where he is, Moore now gets his NFL opportunity with Miami as one of the most underrated defensive backs in the 2026 class.

RB Roman Hemby – Las Vegas Raiders

Indiana Hoosiers running back Roman Hemby (1) points to the end zone after rushing up the field Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, during the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. Indiana Hoosiers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide, 38-3.

Hemby joins Fernando Mendoza in Las Vegas, as the running back follows up his college career with a chance at becoming an NFL running back. He was a part of a two-headed monster in the backfield with Black, with each now joining an NFL franchise.

The Maryland transfer spent four years there before joining Indiana for the 2025 season, earning third-team All-Big Ten honors. He totaled 1,120 yards and seven touchdowns, with the longest rush of Indiana’s season being Hemby’s 82-yarder against Purdue.

The run game was the foundation of Indiana’s offense all season long, and it wouldn’t have been successful without Hemby. He may not have been drafted, but he’ll get his shot in the pros with Mendoza and the Raiders.

WR E.J. Williams Jr. – Las Vegas Raiders

Joining Hemby and Mendoza in Vegas, Williams forms a trio of Indiana offensive players who the Raiders picked up from the 2026 class. Williams also becomes the third Indiana receiver to join an NFL team, the most in program history alongside Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt.

Williams began his career with Clemson in 2020, and transferred to IU before Allen’s final season with Indiana. Williams stayed in Bloomington when Cignetti was hired, and briefly entered the portal after the 2024 season, but decided to stay in Bloomington for 2025.

He ended up winning a national title, totaling 36 catches for 438 yards and six touchdowns, earning himself an NFL opportunity with the Raiders and a chance to catch passes from Mendoza once again.

LS Mark Langston – Buffalo Bills

Rounding out the undrafted signees from Indiana is Langston, who anchored a special teams unit that was nearly flawless throughout the 2025 season. He spent each of Cignetti’s two years as a starter for the Hoosiers after previously playing for Kennesaw State and Georgia Southern.

He earned All-Big Ten third team in 2025 and honorable mention in 2024. No long snappers were taken in the NFL Draft, as being an undrafted free agent is a high honor for his position. But Langston certainly earned it as one of the best specialists in the nation, now taking his talent to Buffalo to play for the Bills.

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