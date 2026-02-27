Sources: Indiana AD Scott Dolson to attend White House Roundtable on college sports

President Donald Tump has invited numerous high-profile college sports figures to a roundtable discussion at the White House next week — including multiple power conference athletic directors and commissioners.

Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson will be attending the White House rountable discussion, a source confirms to TheHoosier.com.

On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed the Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti, SEC’s Greg Sankey, Big 12’s Brett Yormark and ACC’s Jim Phillips – are all set to receive invitations to the White House.

Urban Meyer, Tim Tebow, Nick Saban and ADs from Oklahoma, Wake Forest, Iowa State and then Indiana’s Scott Dolson will join. It is expected that one AD from most — if not all — of the power conferences will join, per Nakos.

Other notable sports figures will be invited, according to Yahoo! Sports reporter Ross Dellenger. Golfers Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice were invited.

Most of the discussion and roundtable will revolve around NIL and the ‘pay-for-play’.

This isn’t the first time Trump has met with notable sports figures to discuss this topic. He previously spent time with Nick Saban and Urban Meyer as well.

“You’re going to have these colleges wipe themselves out, and something ought to be done,” Trump said. “And I’m willing to put the federal government behind it. But if it’s not done fast, you’re going to wipe out colleges. They’re going to get wiped out, including ones that do well in football.

“They can’t pay $12 million, $14 million, $10 million, $6 million for players. They won’t be able to stop … Colleges cannot afford to play this game. It’s a very bad thing that’s happening.”

