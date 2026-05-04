Sources: Indiana basketball set to make foreign trip this summer

The Indiana basketball program will be heading to Peru for an international trip this summer, sources told TheHoosier.com.

Indiana is expected to be part of the FISU America Games, set to be played in Lima from July 20 to August 1.

Baylor took part as ‘Team USA’ in last year’s FISU America Games.

This will be the second-straight offseason trip for Indiana. The Hoosiers went to San Juan, Puerto Rico last August and came away with three wins. The NCAA passed a new rule this offseason allowing for a foreign trip once a year.

Foreign trips allow teams additional practice time under NCAA rules.

Indiana is entering the second season for Darian DeVries and will look for its first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2022-23 season. The Hoosiers are coming off of an 18-14 year.

The Hoosiers reloaded with the No. 1 overall transfer portal class which included additions from Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell, Notre Dame point guard Markus Burton, SMU center Samet Yiğitoğlu, Duke wing Darren Harris, Georgia Tech guard Jaeden Mustaf and Villanova guard Bryce Lindsay.

(More details to come.)

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