Sources: Indiana football set to visit White House
The 2025 Indiana football national championship team is expected to visit the White House later this month, sources confirmed with TheHoosier.com.
Outkick’s Dan Dakich was first to report the news.
Indiana will make its visit on Monday, May 11.
Indiana will continue the tradition of championship-winning teams to visit the President at the White House and will do so as the 16-0 National Champions.
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Indiana’s 16-0 season wrapped up in Miami, taking down the Miami Hurricanes, 27-21, for its first-ever National Championship in program history.
Indiana’s team was led by Heisman-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who also went No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft to the Las Vegas Raiders. Indiana had two-first round selections and a program-record eight players drafted last week.
Indiana is just the second-ever 16-0 National Championship team, joining Yale in 1894.
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