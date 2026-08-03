Sources: Indiana series with Notre Dame now canceled

Sources tell TheHoosier.com and On3 that the series between Indiana and Notre Dame is now canceled. The two teams were set to begin play in 2030 with a return game in 2031. This series was agreed on back in 2021. The Athletic was first to report the news.

This comes on the heels of Notre Dame scheduling another series with USC, also set to begin in 2030.

Indiana has Indiana State and Delaware as its other two non-conference games scheduled for 2030.

Much has been made nationally about Indiana and its scheduling, specifically under Curt Cignetti. Indiana is 6-14 over the past five seasons against teams finishing in the final AP poll, with all six wins coming last year.

“We play who’s on the schedule,” Cignetti said during Big Ten Media Days. “I suspect down the road something will happen with scheduling, sort of standardizing scheduling. We’ve got two conferences (the Big Ten and SEC) that are sorta above the rest right now. I think there will be some standardization, but we’re not there this year.”

(Story to be updated)

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