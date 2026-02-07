Sources: Indiana to be without Tayton Conerway against Wisconsin

Indiana will be without a key member of its rotation for its game against Wisconsin on Saturday. Point guard Tayton Conerway will not play due to an illness, sources tell TheHoosier.com.

Conerway was a late scratch after he was not listed on the Big Ten Availability Report.

Conerway has been in and out of the lineup since suffering an ankle injury on January 17. He played just two minutes the following game against Michigan and then came off the bench against Rutgers, playing 16 minutes. He then missed Indiana’s games against Purdue and UCLA before returning against USC.

Conerway was averaging 11.9 points and 4.5 assists while shooting 52.6 percent from the floor in the 17 games prior to Iowa. He finished with 16 points against the Hawkeyes — all before his injury.

He’s averaging 6.5 points in 13 minutes a game in the last two appearances.

The absence of Conerway is critical. He’s proven to be the lone player on the offensive end to consistently beat defenders off the dribble and get into the lane. His quickness and athleticism at the lead guard position is imperative to the ceiling of this group.

DeVries moved Conerway to more of an off-ball guard towards the end of December to open things up for his scoring ability. Including Indiana’s game against Iowa, Conerway had been averaging 13.2 points while shooting 58 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three over a six game span.

In the absence of Conerway has been the emergence of Nick Dorn. Dorn has averaged 17.4 points a game while shooting 40 percent on 4.4 made 3s a game in the last five games — starting the last four.

Indiana is 15-6 overall and 6-6 in Big Ten play.

