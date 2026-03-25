Sources: Indiana to hire Thomas Carr as assistant coach

Indiana basketball is expected to bring in another assistant coach following the end of the 2025-26 season. Indiana had one extra assistant coach spot it could fill.

Multiple sources tell TheHoosier.com that the assistant coach it’s expecting to add is Thomas Carr from Louisville. He spent the last two seasons at Louisville working under Pat Kelsey, following him from College of Charleston where he spent the two years prior.

Carr, a two-year captain at Pfeiffer University from 2006-08, has spent time working at notable high schools such as Hargrave Military Academy and Word of God Christian Academy. on the AAU circuit for Team Loaded (Nc.) and time at the mid-major and high-major level.

He started his coaching career at Chipola College before joining Kevin Keatts at Hargrave. He then went to East Tennessee State in 2013-14 before rejoining Keatts at UNC-Wilmington and then following him to NC State.

In January of 2026, Carr was named to Silver Waves Media 2026 100 Most Impactful High Major Assistants List for his work with the Louisville Cardinals.

“Thomas Carr truly embodies all of the essential talents to be a highly effective assistant coach in this new era of college basketball,” Kelsey said of Carr at the time of his hire at Louisville. “His recruiting network is vast as he is wired like few I’ve been around at the grassroots, high school and junior college levels. His ability to connect and build trust with players is elite. His body of work includes over a decade at the college level but also experience at the highest level of high school and AAU basketball. He was head coach at national power Word of God Academy as well as Team Loaded NC on the Adidas 3SSB AAU circuit.”

Carr will join Kenny Johnson, Rod Clark, Drew Adams and Nick Norton as the assistant coaches for Darian DeVries at Indiana.

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