Sources: Trent Sisley returning to Indiana for sophomore season

Indiana forward Trent Sisley will be returning to Indiana for his sophomore season, sources tell TheHoosier.com and Joe Tipton of On3.

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Sisley, who originally committed to Mike Woodson and his staff, averaged 4.2 points and 2.8 rebounds a game this season for the Hoosiers in 13.2 minutes per game.

Sisley showed promise early in the season, averaging 7.1 points while playing 18.9 minutes a game in the first 14 games of the year. His playing time slipped in the second half, however, playing just 8.4 minutes a game in the following 16 games he appeared in and averaged just 1.6 points a game.

Sisley shot 36.4 percent from three in the first eight games before seeing a drastic drop. He was just 5-of-26 (19.2 percent) across the final 22 games he appeared in.

His ability to be a floor spacer was clearly inconsistent this year but there’s potential as a corner shooter to be part of his skillset and a part of this Indiana offense.

“I think it’s re-embedding the principles,” Sisley told TheHoosier.com in the locker room following the season-ending loss in the Big Ten Tournament. “You know, it’s always one piece, it’s not an add-in. I mean, offensively, keep shooting the ball and consistently. I’m trying to progress that in my game. And I’m a guy that can put the ball on the ground and attack the rim too.”

“It’s (playing at Indiana) everything I dreamed of. I think overall it was a pretty successful season, for myself. It’s just a great honor. Looking forward to next season.”

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