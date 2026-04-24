Spring Game Q&A: Curt Cignetti, players react to Indiana's spring game

Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti, quarterback Josh Hoover, offensive lineman Carter Smith, linebacker Isaiah Jones and defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker spoke with the media Thursday night following Indiana’s spring game.

Below are their full Q&As.

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