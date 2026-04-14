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Spring Practice Q&A: Amare Ferrell, Preston Zachman talk Indiana spring practice

Browning Headshotby: Zach Browning1 hour agoZachBrowning17

Indiana football safeties Amare Ferrell and Preston Zachman spoke with the media following Indiana’s spring practice on Tuesday.

Below are their full Q&As.

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