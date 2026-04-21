Skip to main content
Indiana
Join Now

Spring Practice Q&A: Bray Lynch, Drew Evans, Nicolas Radicic talk Indiana's spring practice

Browning Headshotby: Zach Browning24 minutes agoZachBrowning17

Indiana football offensive lineman Bray Lynch and Drew Evans, as well as kicker Nicolas Radicic, spoke with the media Tuesday ahead of Indiana’s spring game on Thursday.

Below are their full Q&As.

Watch on Youtube! Hit that Subscribe button please!

Not yet a member of TheHoosier?  Join our community for Just $1 and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join here!

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including XFacebookYouTubeSpotifyApple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts

You may also like