Spring Practice Q&A: Bray Lynch, Drew Evans, Nicolas Radicic talk Indiana's spring practice

Indiana football offensive lineman Bray Lynch and Drew Evans, as well as kicker Nicolas Radicic, spoke with the media Tuesday ahead of Indiana’s spring game on Thursday.

Below are their full Q&As.

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