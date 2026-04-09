Skip to main content
Indiana
Join Now

Spring Practice Q&A: Curt Cignetti, Charlie Becker, Khobie Martin talk spring practice

Browning Headshotby: Zach Browning20 minutes agoZachBrowning17

Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti, wide receiver Charlie Becker and running back Khobie Martin spoke with the media following spring practice No. 7 for Indiana.

Below are their full Q&As.

Watch on Youtube! Hit that Subscribe button please!

Not yet a member of TheHoosier?  Join our community for Just $1 and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join here!

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including XFacebookYouTubeSpotifyApple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts

You may also like