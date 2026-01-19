Staff Picks: Predicting Indiana's National Championship clash with Miami

With one game remaining, Indiana football is looking to complete the perfect season when they face Miami in the College Football National Championship.

Each week throughout the season, TheHoosier.com staff has broken down the upcoming matchup and made their predictions on how things will play out. From big-picture storylines to score forecasts, our weekly picks aim to give fans a snapshot of expectations heading into game day.

This week, the focus is squarely on Indiana’s College Football Championship showdown with the Miami Hurricanes.

Zach’s Pick

Well, well, well. This one is for all the marbles. I’ll get this out of the way early, at this point in the season I can’t pick against Indiana because the Hoosiers have been up to the task anytime a challenge has been thrown their way. Until proven that this team is beatable, there’s no way I can pick against them. Miami’s pass rush holds the key. If the Hurricanes can get to Fernando Mendoza on a consistent basis, that could be the difference in this game. Indiana’s eventually found an answer for heavy pressure this season (Iowa and Penn State), and I think this team pulls off the unthinkable on Monday night. From the worst record in college football history just three or four months ago to an undefeated national champion. That’s what’s at stake for Indiana Monday night. I think the Hoosiers get it done and stake their claim to immortality.

Prediction: Indiana 35, Miami 17

Alec’s Pick

One final time this group is going to walk out on the field together after a historic season and two year foundation that it has set. A lot of people want to talk about the history — history Miami has and lack of for Indiana. The mentality of this Indiana group, however? “This” Indiana team has not experience the losses or the lack of success. Success is what they know this season. The keys? Indiana needs to limit the explosiveness from Miami back Mark Fletcher who is averaging 6.8 yards a carry in CFP games. That goes in connection with Miami’s long drives. The Hurricanes have had nine drives of at least nine plays in CFP games — the best way to limit Indiana is keep its offense off the field. Indiana needs to do a good job of getting off the field early. And finally, third downs. Both Mike Shanahan and then Corey Hetherman discussed the importance of staying ahead of the chains and winning on first down plays. Miami is forcing opponents to 7.2 yards to gain on third downs in CFP games and held Texas A&M and OSU to just 3.6 yards a play on third downs, and Ole Miss to 1.3 yards per play on third downs. Indiana on the other hand? Hoosiers are 20-of-28 in CFP games on third downs and averaging 9.5 yards per third down play. Can Indiana get the running game going early and find success against this Miami D-line, setting the tone for the play calling? This group is on a mission and the mindset it has, hasn’t wavered all year. Indiana makes history on Monday night.

Prediction: Indiana 31, Miami 17

Colin’s Pick

Well, we’ve reached the end of what has been a magical 2025-26 season. Indiana has defied the odds to make the national championship game, and is one win away from the first 16-0 season in modern college football history at a school that was thought to be impossible to win at. Curt Cignetti had made history time after time, but that begs the question: can he do it again? With Miami standing in the way of an Indiana national title, it’ll be a heavyweight matchup in the Hurricanes home stadium. With elite offensive and defensive lines on both sides, I think neither team will gain an edge in the trenches when each group is at their best. Neither team will lost the game on the lines as well, meaning that this one might come down to who can create the most explosive plays. With Fernando Mendoza throwing the ball for IU, I like the Hoosiers to have the bigger downfield threat, and I think that’s the difference here. Of course, IU will have to run the ball at times, but I think Mendoza puts on a show in his hometown and gets it done with a touchdown drive to ice the game late. I think the Hoosiers end up covering, but just barely. Not that it matters though, because the only thing of consequence is the history the Hoosiers can make with a victory on Monday night.

Prediction: Indiana 31, Miami 20

Drew’s Pick

Indiana is one game away from making history, but this will be a tough game. Playing in a road game for the National Title against one of the best pass rush duos in college football. The key to this one will be whether the Hoosiers can keep Fernando Mendoza upright. When Mendoza has time in the pocket, opposing secondaries have had no answers for him. On the other side, Indiana needs to create turnovers on defense. That unit has done it all year long, and if they can show up one more time, the Hoosiers will make history. This Indiana team has passed every test they’ve faced this year, and I have no reason to doubt them going into this game. While Miami is red hot and full of talent, I am still taking the Hoosiers to win it all on Monday.

Prediction: Indiana 31, Miami 20

Kyler’s Pick

Man, what a season it has been and now, it all leads to final game of the season: The College Football National Championship. It has been an amazing last two season for Indiana football and it has led up to them competing for the National Championship. However, the Hoosiers cannot let up on the gas as they will face their toughest opponent yet in the Miami Hurricanes. Both of theses teams are very similar with what they do being two tough teams that have a lot of experience, run the ball, and play excellent defense. Indiana football has not been challenged hardly yet this postseason but that could very well change in this game. In the end, how can you not pick Indiana based on what they have done this enter season. It could be a closer game, but I still like Indiana to win somewhat big here. Your Indiana Hoosiers will be National Champions before this is said and done.

Prediction: Indiana 31, Miami 14

Coach Griff’s Pick

I’m sticking with Indiana in a hard-nosed, four-quarter game, and I like the Hoosiers to come out on top 27–19. This matchup feels like one where discipline, situational football, and defense decide the outcome. Indiana has shown the ability to control tempo, especially when they stay balanced offensively and avoid self-inflicted mistakes. Sustained drives keep the defense fresh, and that’s been a key factor all season. Defensively, this is where Indiana separates. The Hoosiers have been at their best when they tighten up in the red zone, forcing field goals instead of touchdowns. That’s the difference in this score. Give up some yards, yes, but limit explosive plays and make opponents earn every point. Special teams also tilt this slightly in Indiana’s favor. Field position matters in a game like this, and a couple of clean exchanges or a timely return can flip momentum without showing up loudly in the box score. I expect a physical, competitive game into the fourth quarter, but Indiana’s ability to finish drives and close defensively late is why I’m calling it: Indiana 27, Opponent 19.

Prediction: Indiana 27, Opponent 19

