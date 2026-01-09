Staff Picks: Predicting Indiana's Peach Bowl clash with Oregon

Indiana football continues its pursuit of a national championship Friday night in Atlanta in the Peach Bowl against Oregon.

Each week throughout the season, our staff will break down the upcoming matchup and make their predictions on how things will play out. From big-picture storylines to score forecasts, our weekly picks aim to give fans a snapshot of expectations heading into game day.

This week, the focus is squarely on Indiana’s College Football Playoff showdown with Oregon in the Peach Bowl.

Zach’s Pick

My thought process for this one is simple. First off, I think that whoever wins this game goes on to win the national title. To me, these are the two best teams left in the field. There will likely be a brief feeling-out period — Indiana and Oregon combined for just three points through the first quarter of their quarterfinal wins before going on to each win by 20-plus. But what I keep coming back to is this: Indiana beat Oregon on the road, in one of the toughest environments in the country, in front of a crowd that was about 95% Oregon fans. When I apply that logic to the Peach Bowl — where Indiana could be playing in front of a crowd that’s at least 65-70% Hoosiers, if it’s anything like the Rose Bowl atmosphere — it’s hard for me to pick against Indiana. Also, Dante Moore has thrown interceptions in three of his last four games and he likely can’t afford to to continue that trend against Indiana. All told, until proven otherwise, I’m going to continue viewing Indiana as the best team in the country, and I think in what could be the game of the year, the Hoosiers pull out a close one decided late.

Prediction: Indiana 27, Oregon 21

Alec’s Pick

Everyone says it’s hard to beat a team twice in one year but both teams are nowhere near similar to what they were two months ago so that narrative is thrown out the window in my opinion. Both teams have evolved in many ways and come in playing its best football all season. The two factors in this one will be the line of scrimmage, something Indiana dominated in the first matchup, and Oregon’s rushing attack. 6 of Dante Moore’s 14 sacks this year came to the Indiana defense and Oregon averaged under 3 yards a carry — with 70 of their 81 rushing yards coming on first down. Oregon is down to just two legit healthy bodies at the running back position and if they aren’t able to find success, especially early, Bryant Haines will be able to unleash his defense. This defensive unit is just too good in every area and Oregon’s offense has struggles at times throughout the season. Dante Moore like to play ‘hero ball’ too much and that’s what gets him into trouble. I think this will be a hard-fought first half but this Indiana team is just too good, too well prepared, too dominant in all three phases. Indiana takes over late and heads to the national championship game.

Prediction: Indiana 24, Oregon 13

Colin’s Pick

It’s one down and two to go for Indiana on its quest for the first national championship in program history. Up next, a rematch with Big Ten foe Oregon, and this is a tough one. When the Hoosiers went into Eugene and won back in October, there was a collective shock among Indiana fans, but that has slowly faded away as IU has racked up the accolades. A perfect regular season, Big Ten championship, and now, Rose Bowl win to advance to the CFP semifinal has Hoosier Nation on the top of the world, but none of that matters going into this one. It’s win or go home, and Indiana has displayed the sense of urgency necessary going into a rematch with a team it already beat. Because of that very reason, I’m going to stick with the Hoosiers on their road to perfection. I picked IU to lose to Oregon in my bracket, but because of the way the Hoosiers are carrying themselves, coupled with a 35-point demolition of Alabama, my tune has changed. IU is playing incredible defense, but its dominance on the line of scrimmage might be the bigger storyline headed into the Peach Bowl. The Ducks have a great offense with Dante Moore leading the way, but I think IU can neutralize it once again. This one will be close, very close, but give me Indiana to be the better defensive team in the end and advance to the national championship in Miami.

Prediction: Indiana 27, Oregon 17

Drew’s Pick

We already saw this matchup once this season, and Indiana dictated that game despite being on the road in a hostile, rainy environment. This time, the weather will not be a factor, and Indiana is expected to have the edge in fan attendance. Both teams are currently playing their best football, and the winner of the Peach Bowl will likely be favored to win the national championship. Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore are two of the best quarterbacks in the country and will have their fingerprints all over the outcome of this game. In the first matchup, neither played spectacularly, but Mendoza delivered the biggest drive of the game when it mattered most. The turnover battle will be crucial as it was in the first matchup, and I think this is where Indiana has an advantage. Mendoza typically does a great job of protecting the football, while Moore has been turnover-prone (three interceptions in his last two games) at times this year. I think a costly turnover will swing this game in favor of the Hoosiers as they look to get to Miami for the National Championship.

Prediction: Indiana 31, Oregon 20

Kyler’s Pick

Indiana is in the final four and we aren’t talking about basketball. The special season for the football program continues to roll on with one more challenge ahead of them before they get a chance to compete for the National Championship in Miami. Hoosiers will have a tough rematch vs the Oregon Ducks, a team that Indiana defeated on road to really kick off their special season. Beating a team twice in one season is always going to be hard to do, but you can guarantee that Indiana is not taking Oregon lightly. This will be a tough game that could even come down to the wire, but I think Indiana will get it done again.

Prediction: Indiana 17, Oregon 14

Coach Griff’s Pick

This one comes down to control and execution. Indiana wins first down, keeps Oregon out of rhythm, and forces the Ducks to drive the field instead of living on explosive plays. Offensively, Indiana finishes drives with touchdowns, not field goals, and protects the football against an aggressive defense. Defensively, the Hoosiers apply steady pressure, disguise coverages, and make Oregon earn every point. Late in the fourth quarter, Indiana’s composure and physicality show up, turning a tight game into a two-score finish.

Prediction: Indiana 35, Oregon 24

